Roadtrippers Data Shows Summer Travelers Adapting to Higher Fuel Prices with Shorter, More Regional Trips

Americans are embracing shorter, more regional road trips, with travelers increasingly seeking outdoor experiences and campground stays.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool, today shared new data highlighting how Americans are adapting their summer travel plans toward shorter, more regional adventures. Average planned summer trip distance is approximately 13% shorter year over year, declining from 2,100 miles in 2025 to 1,836 miles in 2026, while median trip distance has decreased approximately 15%, from 1,657 miles to 1,406 miles.

The data points to a growing appetite for closer-to-home getaways that make it easier for travelers to explore more often while managing travel costs. Rather than traveling less, Americans appear to be redefining the road trip-favoring accessible regional adventures and experiences that deliver greater value along the way.

"Road trips are still very much happening this summer, but travelers are getting creative and planning with more intention," explained a spokesperson for Roadtrippers. "Our data shows people are choosing shorter routes, more regional getaways, lower-cost stops, and outdoor destinations-proving that the classic summer road trip is adapting, not disappearing."

Roadtrippers' internal summer travel data points to an evolving travel landscape, with Americans increasingly embracing regional getaways alongside traditional cross-country road trips. Trips in the 100-500 mile range are growing, reflecting a greater appetite for shorter, more accessible adventures. This shift is particularly notable among Midwestern travelers, including those in Kansas, Iowa, and Indiana.

Travelers are also prioritizing value and outdoor experiences. Roughly 7 in 10 summer trips include a free or low-cost outdoor stop, while campgrounds are appearing in more planned trips than hotels compared with last summer. This suggests travelers are increasingly choosing experiences that combine affordability, flexibility, and the outdoors-creating new opportunities for brands to engage consumers throughout the road-trip journey.

The top "drive-to states" include California, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and South Dakota, suggesting continued demand for national parks, public lands, and outdoor destinations.

According to Roadtrippers, this summer's shorter, more regional, outdoor-focused travel behavior may carry into late-summer and fall getaways.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping travelers discover extraordinary places, build unforgettable journeys, and navigate with confidence. With more than 42 million trips planned and over 35 billion miles mapped, Roadtrippers empowers millions of travelers to take the scenic route and experience more along the way.

For more information or to download Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com/

Findings are based on Roadtrippers planned trips with actual summer trip start dates in 2025 and 2026, excluding Autopilot-generated trips.

Media Contact

Erica Diaz

erica.diaz@roadpass.com

roadtrippers.com | @roadtrippers

SOURCE: Roadtrippers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/roadtrippers-data-shows-summer-travelers-adapting-to-higher-fuel-prices-with-shorter-more-re-1212888