Plug-in solar panels are now legal across Great Britain, following a regulation change that the UK government said could save families up to GBP 110 ($150) per year. From Aug. 27, consumers in Great Britain will be able to buy and install plug-in solar kits with capacity up to 800 W - a power output that cover up to 20% of an average home's electricity use, according to the UK government. Households can install one array up to 800 W themselves, with no requirement to use a certified installer. The regulation change does not apply to households in Northern Ireland. While plug-in solar is already ...

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