Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.
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Stardust Solar Energy Inc.: Advancing Its Flagship Zambia Utility-Scale Power Purchase Agreement Project
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar") reviewed its flagship 30-megawatt utility-scale power purchase agreement (PPA) project in Zambia, including a 20-year PPA with Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), the state-owned national power utility company, at US$0.07/kWh, sovereign payment guarantees from the Government of Zambia and Export Development Canada, and estimated US$90 to US$100 million in revenue generation over the contract term.
The article examines Stardust Solar's transition from distributed solar franchising toward institutional-scale renewable energy infrastructure, against the backdrop of accelerating energy transition demand and emerging-market infrastructure financing.
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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/08/26/stardust-solars-30-mw-zambia-project-enters-a-pivotal-stage/
About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, financing, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. Through its growing franchise network and expanding portfolio of decentralized energy infrastructure, the company is building a diversified renewable energy platform focused on recurring revenue, long-term asset ownership, and accelerating the global transition to clean energy.
Learn more at stardustsolar.com
Follow Stardust Solar Energy on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Contact:
Erica Bearss, VP Corporate Communications
+1 (888)-620-67333
investors@stardustsolar.com
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311687
Source: Market One Media Group Inc.