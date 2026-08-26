San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - On September 5, 2026, Westfield UTC in San Diego, California, will welcome a different kind of Chinese restaurant - it simply reads "Chef Fei." Known as China's King of Stir-Fry, the brand has chosen San Diego for its first U.S. location.





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In China's restaurant industry, Chef Fei has long been recognized as the King of Stir-Fry. Its founder is an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage tradition of Stir-Fried Meat with Pepper, and the brand has built enduring nationwide popularity around this signature dish. From Shanghai to Beijing and from Shenzhen to Changsha, Chef Fei operates more than 200 directly managed restaurants across China. Long lines outside its restaurants are a familiar sight, and more than 10 million servings of Stir-Fried Meat with Pepper are sold each year.

What guests wait for is a plate of stir-fry fresh from the wok-not pre-made food reheated to order, nor an assembly-line product, but a dish prepared by professional chefs over intense heat in just minutes. Stir-frying holds a special place in Chinese cooking and has been practiced for centuries. It demands exceptional control of heat, timing, and technique: ingredients are rapidly tossed in a wok heated above 180°C (356°F), creating what Chinese cooks call "wok hei"-a smoky, lightly charred aroma that clings to the food and is difficult to recreate at home.

For historical reasons, many Chinese restaurants in the United States have not been able to achieve true wok hei. Their stoves are often not hot enough, and many cooks have not received specialized wok training. When the heat falls below the level required for high-heat stir-frying, the Maillard reaction cannot develop with the speed and intensity needed to create the desired sear. Ingredients tend to cook gently rather than flash-sear, so the signature aroma of wok hei never fully develops.In traditional Chinese cooking, stir-frying is considered one of the most demanding tests of a chef's skill and Chef Fei represents the wok hei of stir-frying.

Chef Fei's decision to enter the U.S. market responds to North American diners' long-standing desire for authentic wok hei. Founder Fei Lianghui has spent 30 years perfecting Stir-Fried Meat with Pepper. From apprentice chef to a Forbes China-recognized leader in the restaurant industry, his dedication to the craft has given him the confidence to bring the Chinese wok experience across the Pacific-filling a genuine flavor gap beyond conventional American Chinese food.

For its U.S. debut, Chef Fei has made an important adjustment: while its signature Stir-Fried Meat with Pepper is made with premium black pork in China, the U.S. location will use high-quality Wagyu beef. The founder calls this approach "adapting to local conditions." For a Chinese restaurant entering a new market, the first priority is finding the best local ingredients. This level of commitment remains uncommon among international restaurant brands newly entering the U.S. market.

Chef Fei's first U.S. location will open at Westfield UTC, San Diego's premier retail destination. The restaurant will feature American Wagyu beef and a selection of organic ingredients, with every dish freshly stir-fried over intense heat by professional chefs who have passed rigorous assessments. A prime location, premium ingredients, and highly skilled chefs naturally set a higher standard of value. For diners in San Diego and across California, this is more than a new dining experience-it is a redefinition of American Chinese food. On September 5, China's King of Stir-Fry officially fires up the wok.

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Source: Gajura