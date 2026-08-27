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ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF to Transition from NYSE Arca to Texas Stock Exchange on September 18, 2026

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Brookmont Capital Management, LLC announced that the Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF (ILS) will transition its primary listing venue from NYSE Arca to Texas Stock Exchange, effective September 18, 2026.

The Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF (ILS) is designed to provide investors with exposure to catastrophe bonds and related investment strategies. The transition toTexas Stock Exchange is intended to provide the Fund with continued access to a national securities exchange and expanded market maker participation.

The Fund's investment objective, investment strategy, and ticker symbol will remain unchanged as a result of the exchange transition. Investors are not required to take any action in connection with the change.

About Brookmont Capital Management, LLC

Brookmont Capital Management is an investment management firm focused on providing innovative and disciplined investment strategies to investors.

To learn more about Brookmont Capital Management, please visit the firm's website: www.brookmont.com

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (214) 953-0190 or visit the Fund's website. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

As with any investment, you could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund, and the Fund's performance could trail that of other investments.

Market Risk. The prices of the securities in the Fund are subject to the risks associated with investing in the securities markets, including sudden and unpredictable declines in value. An investment in the Fund may lose money.

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brookmont-catastrophic-bond-etf-to-transition-from-nyse-arca-to-texa-1212838

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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