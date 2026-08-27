Gridko to Showcase Roll-Off Trailer Lineup at NATDA Trailer Show 2026

Trailer dealers, distributors and fleet buyers can compare Gridko's bumper pull and gooseneck roll-off trailer configurations at Booth 114 in Nashville

STATESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / A dumpster rental company running 12-foot containers through tight residential job sites and a waste hauler pulling 20-foot containers on commercial routes are doing fundamentally different jobs, yet trailer operators are often sold the same generic setup regardless of the work. Gridko built its roll-off trailer lineup around that difference, and will showcase its bumper pull and gooseneck configurations at the NATDA Trailer Show 2026, hosted by the North American Trailer Dealers Association, taking place September 1-3 in Nashville, Tennessee.

At Booth 114, attendees can see bumper pull and gooseneck roll-off trailer configurations developed for dumpster rental companies, waste haulers, contractors and commercial fleets, as well as Gridko's own trained sales team, which will be present throughout the show to answer questions, explain trailer configurations and help attendees compare options based on towing requirements, container sizes and operating needs.

"Trailer operators are not all doing the same type of work, so the equipment they choose to use needs to reflect that," Gridko said. "NATDA gives dealers and operators the opportunity to see the equipment in person, ask detailed questions and better understand which configuration fits the work they are doing. And we are here to help the best we can."

Gridko Brings Multiple Roll-Off Trailer Configurations to NATDA

Gridko's lineup includes bumper pull roll-off trailers with configurations up to 25,000-pound Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and gooseneck roll-off trailers extending up to 30,000-pound GVWR. Depending on the model, the trailers support container lengths ranging from 12 feet to 20 feet. Available configurations include commercial components such as Dexter tandem axles, electric drum brakes, heavy-duty steel frames, deep-cycle battery systems and Warrior winches. Additional options can include hydraulic jacks, tarp systems, wireless controls, charging systems, backup cameras and tool storage.

What Dealers Can Compare at Booth 114

NATDA attendees will be able to compare key differences across Gridko's trailer configurations, including:

Bumper pull and gooseneck setups

GVWR ranges

Container length compatibility

Towing requirements

Available equipment options

Applications for dumpster rental, construction, waste hauling and other commercial operations

This gives dealers and fleet buyers a fast way to match a trailer setup to the job.

Gridko Expands Its Presence in the Roll-Off Trailer Market

The 2026 show floor has already sold out, reflecting strong exhibitor demand across the trailer industry this year. For Gridko especially, the 2026 show marks a new chapter in that growth story. The company built its reputation on a small, steady run of trailers each month, largely by word-of-mouth among dealers who wanted equipment built for their specific hauling needs. That demand is now driving a major scale-up: Gridko is targeting roughly an eightfold increase in output as it expands capacity to keep pace.

Visit Gridko at NATDA Trailer Show 2026

The NATDA Trailer Show 2026 takes place September 1-3 in Nashville, Tennessee. Gridko will exhibit at Booth 114, where attendees can meet the team, review trailer configurations and learn more about the company's roll-off trailer lineup.

Additional information is available at https://gridko.com/natda-trailer-show-2026/ .

About Gridko

Gridko manufactures commercial roll-off trailers for dumpster rental companies, waste haulers, contractors and fleet operators. Based in Statesville, North Carolina, the company offers bumper pull and gooseneck roll-off trailer configurations designed for different container sizes, towing requirements and commercial applications.

For more information, visit https://gridko.com/ .

Media Contact

Gridko Company

pr@gridko.com

447-247-4356

SOURCE: Gridko

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gridko-to-showcase-roll-off-trailer-lineup-at-natda-trailer-show-2026-1213075