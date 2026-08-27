São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - CAIXA, Brazil's largest bank by number of clients, credit portfolio, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the second quarter of 2026 (2Q26).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Financial Margin reached BRL 37.9 billion in 1H26, up 16.0% YoY;

Recurring Net Income of BRL 3.9 billion in 2Q26, up 5.9% YoY;

Recurring Net Income of BRL 7.4 billion in 1H26, down 17.6% YoY;

Total assets under management reached BRL 4.119 trillion as of Jun26, up 12.1% YoY;

CAIXA Assets totaled BRL 2.389 trillion as of Jun26, up 12.7% YoY;

Recurring ROE reached 9.2% as of Jun26, a decrease of 270 bps YoY;

Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of BRL 1.448 trillion as of Jun26, up 11.9% YoY;

Sustainable Finance Portfolio balance of BRL 913.6 billion as of Jun26, up 11.8% YoY;

Total Loan Origination of BRL 365.6 billion in 1H26, up 16.3% YoY;

Mortgage Loan Portfolio balance of BRL 1.005 trillion as of Jun26, up 15.0% YoY;

CAIXA holds a market share of 67.9% in the mortgage loan segment as of Jun26;

Mortgage loan origination totaled BRL 137.6 billion in 1H26, up 29.3% YoY;

The Infrastructure and Sanitation loan portfolio reached a balance of BRL 110.5 billion as of Jun26, up 1.2% YoY;

Balance of BRL 115.7 billion in Payroll-deductible Loans as of Jun26, up 7.4% YoY and representing 73.9% of the commercial loan portfolio for individuals;

Balance of BRL 62.3 billion in Agribusiness Loans as of Jun26, up 3.0% YoY;

Balance of BRL 2.052 trillion in Total Funding as of Jun26, up 13.0% YoY;

Balance of BRL 405.6 billion in savings deposits as of Jun26, up 3.9% compared to Jun25, reaching a 39.7% market share;

Delinquency Rate stood at 3.64% as of Jun26, up 98 bps YoY;

Basel Ratio of 15.5% and Tier I Capital of 14.1% as of Jun26, remaining 400 bps and 460 bps above the minimum regulatory requirements, respectively.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311742

Source: Caixa Economica Federal