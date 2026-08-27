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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 02:36 Uhr
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Seaspan Corporation: Seaspan Achieves Investment Grade Rating Upgrade from KBRA

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. (Seaspan), a global leader in marine transportation and the world's largest independent owner and operator of containerships, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has upgraded the company's issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to BBB- from BB+, while affirming its BBB senior secured debt rating.

The upgrade recognizes Seaspan's continued growth, strong contracted cash flow profile, funding flexibility, high utilization rates, and consistent operational performance, reflecting the strength of the company's business model and long-term strategy. KBRA cited Seaspan's increased scale, expanded unencumbered fleet, longer average charter duration, diversified funding sources, and demonstrated resilience through market cycles as key factors supporting the rating upgrade.

"This upgrade is an important milestone for Seaspan and a testament to the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy, our resilient business model, and strong contracted cash flows with our key customers," said Andreas Brauch, Chief Financial Officer of Seaspan. "Achieving investment grade status with KBRA reflects the strength of our operating platform and our commitment to maintaining a robust financial profile while continuing to invest in quality growth."

The rating action comes as Seaspan continues to invest in fleet expansion and modernization, reinforcing its commitment to supporting its customers with efficient, reliable, and environmentally advanced vessels. Seaspan remains focused on maintaining a strong financial foundation while pursuing opportunities that enhance customer value and support long-term quality growth.

Read the Kroll Bond Rating Agency report here: KBRA Upgrades Ratings for Seaspan Corporation

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.
Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of June 30, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including four Pure Car, Truck Carriers, five Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

CONTACT: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd., communications@seaspancorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seaspan-achieves-investment-grade-rating-upgrade-from-kbra-302860860.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.