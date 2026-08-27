

EQS Newswire / 27/08/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2026 - Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will take place from September 1 to 14. The two-week fashion extravaganza will bring together over 300 local and international design entities. In collaboration with six industry organisations, it will present eight flagship programmes across various cultural landmarks and stylish design spaces in Hong Kong, showcasing the city's exceptional appeal as Asia's fashion capital through a diverse range of fashion-themed events.



Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will take place from September 1 to 14.

This edition of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest offers a rich lineup of programmes, covering haute couture, city-wide pop-up stores, cross-regional menswear, sustainable design forum, modern denim culture and more, propelling the creativity and aesthetics of emerging designers from Hong Kong and abroad onto the global stage. The eight flagship programmes include the opening programme "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture 2026", the citywide fashion pop-up "Wear's HK", the international fashion showcase and trade platform CENTRESTAGE, "Future Threads: Menswear's New Waves Between Italy and Hong Kong", "Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2026", "Hong Kong Fashion Fest Gala 2026", "Fashion Asia Hong Kong 2026", and the "5th Hong Kong Denim Festival".



Admission to all public exhibitions at the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be free. Members of the public and fashion enthusiasts are welcome to visit and experience the city's vibrant creativity and energy. For more detailed information and the latest updates on Hong Kong Fashion Fest, please visit the official website ( www.hongkongfashionfest.com ), and follow the official social media channels on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/hongkongfashionfest ) and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest ).



Hashtag: HongKongFashionFest hkfashionfest CSTB CCIDA CCIDAHK

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About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting crosssectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.





News Source: Hong Kong Fashion Fest

27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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