Hansen Technologies Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 European Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Meter Data Management Innovation

Leading the evolution of cloud-native meter data management with flexible deployment, real-time intelligence, and customer-centric innovation.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe's electricity sector undergoes rapid modernization, utilities are seeking technology partners capable of transforming complex market data into actionable intelligence. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Hansen Technologies with its 2026 European Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the MDM-Electricity Market Data Hub Platforms industry for delivering an event-driven, cloud-native platform that enables utilities to improve settlement accuracy, accelerate regulatory compliance, and unlock greater value from energy data.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Hansen Technologies excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "By combining flexible deployment models with advanced analytics, Hansen delivers unmatched value across the entire utility value chain," said Neha Tatikota, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on cloud innovation, customer collaboration, and open data enablement, Hansen Technologies continues to help utilities navigate evolving regulatory requirements and increasingly complex energy markets. Its investment in event-driven architecture, open data enablement and AI-agent readiness, and scalable deployment models enables customers across Europe to modernize operations while maintaining business continuity and regulatory compliance.

Innovation remains central to Hansen Technologies' approach. Its cloud-native meter data management platform delivers validated, settlement-grade data in near real time, supporting forecasting, operational intelligence, customer analytics, and customer-facing digital energy services enabled by meter data. Flexible deployment options-including SaaS, private cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments-allow utilities to modernize at their own pace while meeting data sovereignty and cybersecurity requirements.

Hansen Technologies' commitment to customer success extends well beyond implementation. The company simplifies complex deployments through a consultative engagement model, transparent commercial structures, and seamless integration with Hansen CIS and its advanced analytics capabilities. Continuous enablement, proactive support, and automated platform updates help customers maximize long-term value while reducing operational complexity. Proven deployments with organizations including Elenia, Aidon, EPV, and BKW demonstrate Hansen Technologies' ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical performance across diverse regulatory environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Hansen Technologies for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and customer value creation. By combining cloud-native scalability, settlement-grade accuracy, and open data enablement, the company is helping utilities transform meter data into a strategic asset while advancing the future of Europe's electricity market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, market position, and competitive differentiation. The recognition honors organizations that consistently deliver superior customer outcomes through innovation, execution, and long-term growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy & utilities and communications & media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves organisations with customers located in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansen-technologies-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-european-customer-value-leadership-recognition-for-excellence-in-meter-data-management-innovation-302861090.html