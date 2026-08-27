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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 05:06 Uhr
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Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd.: Shinsung Materials Strengthens Competitiveness in the Functional Cosmetics Market with Differentiated Ingredient Technologies

Localizing water-soluble UV filters and diversifying naturally derived oil gelling agents to meet growing global demand for clean beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd. is a functional cosmetic ingredient company specializing in the development and production of high-purity preservatives, water-soluble UV filters, and premium oil gelling agents. Its preservative products include 1,2-Hexanediol, 1,2-Pentanediol, 1,2-Octanediol, and Ethylhexylglycerin, along with naturally derived preservative systems based on these ingredients, which are supplied reliably to customers. Leveraging its accumulated purification and manufacturing technologies, environmentally friendly processes, and continuous R&D efforts, the company is expanding its functional ingredient portfolio and strengthening its presence in domestic and global markets.

One area where its technological capabilities stand out is water-soluble UV filters. Shinsung Materials holds Korean Patent No. 10-1937332 for its high-purity purification technology for Ecamsule (Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, TDSA), a powerful UV-A filtering ingredient. Based on this technology, the company has developed neutralization and powderization technologies that improve formulation compatibility and convenience in storage and transportation. By securing quality that meets USP 44 standards, Shinsung Materials is contributing to the localization of water-soluble UV filter ingredients and expanding their applications in cosmetic formulations.

Another core area is naturally derived oil gelling agents. Dextrin Palmitate and Stearoyl Inulin are used to control oil viscosity and improve formulation stability. Dextrin Palmitate can provide higher transparency and gel strength than conventional products on the market. Based on this technology, OG-DP11 is gaining interest in global markets and has obtained COSMOS approval, enabling Shinsung Materials to respond to growing clean beauty demand for naturally derived ingredients. Stearoyl Inulin is suited to increasing oil viscosity and pigment dispersion stability while forming firm, smooth gels.

Shinsung Materials is diversifying its oil gelling agent portfolio to meet the wide range of gel strengths and sensory profiles required by the market. In response to customer demand for a softer gel texture than OG-DP11, the company is developing a new Dextrin Palmitate product, OG-DP25. Dextrin Myristate (DM14), also under development, is designed to provide appropriate gel strength and a soft texture while maintaining high transparency. Dextrin Palmitate/Ethylhexanoate (DPE33) offers high transparency and gel strength with thixotropic properties. The company plans to further expand its oil gelling agent portfolio through the commercialization of DM14, DPE33, and OG-DP25, which are currently in R&D.

For more about Shinsung Materials
Homepage: http://www.ssmoled.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g78kYhik4YM

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shinsung-materials-strengthens-competitiveness-in-the-functional-cosmetics-market-with-differentiated-ingredient-technologies-302861172.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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