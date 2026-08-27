EMPG Group Berhad Obtains Bursa Securities' Approval-in-Principle for Listing on ACE Market

LUNAS, KEDAH / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / EMPG Group Berhad ("EMPG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Malaysian apparel group principally involved in the retail and wholesale of apparel through a portfolio of owned and licensed brands, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the approval-in-principle from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") for its proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. The approval-in-principle marks an important milestone in EMPG's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") journey as the Group prepares to expand its retail network and strengthen its multi-brand positioning.

EMPG Group Berhad

The Group designs, markets and sells a wide range of quality and affordable apparel for men, women and children. Its retail network comprises Consignment Counters across Malaysia, standalone Retail Outlets in the Klang Valley and e-commerce platforms, complemented by wholesale activities comprising outright sales as well as apparel and fabric sourcing services. EMPG Group's portfolio includes brands owned by the Group such as Exhaust, Idexer, Silverland, Brittania, Ventine, Millward, Aplus, John Rider, Oxen, Elmer and MU-7 brands, as well as the brands licensed to the Group such as Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands.

The proposed IPO comprises a public issue of 121.60 million new ordinary shares in EMPG ("Shares") and an offer for sale of 48.50 million existing Shares, structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public:

30.30 million new Shares or approximately 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian Public by way of balloting, of which 50% will be set aside for Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons:

4.30 million new Shares or approximately 0.71% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by eligible Directors and employees of the Group through pink form allocations.

Private Placement to Selected Bumiputera Investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI"):

75.75 million new Shares or approximately 12.50% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors:

11.25 million new Shares or approximately 1.86% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected investors.

Offer for Sale

Offer for Sale:

48.50 million existing Shares or approximately 8.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by way of private placement to selected investors.

Mr. Loh Tau Sing, Managing Director of EMPG Group Berhad, said, "Obtaining Bursa Securities' approval-in-principle marks an important milestone for EMPG and brings us one step closer to the public capital market. Over the years, we have built a diversified apparel platform supported by a broad portfolio of owned and licensed brands and a nationwide retail network, enabling us to serve different customer segments. The IPO will support the next phase of our growth as we accelerate the expansion of our retail network, further strengthen our multi-brands positioning, enhance our operational and logistics infrastructure and continue to broaden our product offerings, with the aim of building a more scalable multi-brand platform for the long term."

As outlined in the prospectus exposure, the IPO proceeds are intended to be utilised for the expansion of the Group's retail network, additional working capital and estimated listing expenses. EMPG plans to open 100 new Consignment Counters and 15 boutiques within 24 months from the date of listing for the Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands, as well as other existing brands. The additional working capital is intended to support the Group's day-to-day operating costs, primarily to fund the purchase of its in-house brand products.

Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd) is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO, while WYNCORP Advisory Sdn Bhd is the Corporate Finance Adviser.

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ABOUT EMPG GROUP BERHAD

EMPG Group Berhad ("EMPG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the retail and wholesale of apparel through a multi-brand portfolio spanning menswear, womenswear, childrenswear and other products. The Group's owned brands include Exhaust, Idexer, Silverland, Brittania, Ventine, Millward, Aplus, John Rider, Oxen, Elmer and MU-7, while it also markets products under the licensed Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands. Its retail network comprises Consignment Counters across Malaysia, standalone Retail Outlets in the Klang Valley and e-commerce platforms, complemented by wholesale outright sales as well as apparel and fabric sourcing services. The Group focuses on quality and affordable apparel for the mass market and intends to grow its retail network while strengthening brand positioning across its portfolio.

For more information, visit https://empggroup.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EMPG Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EMPG Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/empg-group-berhad-obtains-bursa-securities-approval-in-principle-for-l-1213146