DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire P.R. Chemicals, a specialties distributor of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in Thailand. The acquisition strengthens DKSH Performance Materials' pharmaceutical business, expands its customer reach, and supports further growth in the attractive healthcare sector across Southeast Asia.
Zurich, Switzerland, August 27, 2026 - DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire P.R. Chemicals Company Limited (P.R. Chemicals), a Thai distributor specialized in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2388962
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2388962 27.08.2026 CET/CEST