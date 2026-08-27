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WKN: A2JQRT | ISIN: US88025T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: TE7
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 21:47
29,300 Euro
+1,38 % +0,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENABLE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENABLE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,50031,20008:17
30,60031,00007:30
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 00:20 Uhr
58 Leser
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Tenable Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASD: TENB) will replace Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 31. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI) is acquiring Leggett & Platt in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Aug 31, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tenable Holdings

TENB

Information Technology

Aug 31, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Leggett & Platt

LEG

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.