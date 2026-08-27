The "Red Gold from Europe" Campaign to Showcase Italian and EU Canned Tomatoes at the European Pizza Show 2026

NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Red Gold from Europe" promotional campaign is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming European Pizza Show 2026 (Excel London - 18-19 November 2026). This initiative aims to highlight the exceptional quality, safety, and versatility of Italian and EU canned tomatoes, emphasising their vital role in both traditional and innovative pizza-making.

Promoted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, and co-funded by the European Commission, the campaign celebrates the rich heritage and stringent safety standards that underpin EU canned tomato products. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in daily cooking and pizza demonstrations, showcasing creative ways to incorporate these high-quality ingredients into a variety of delicious dishes and pizzas.

"The canned tomato market in the UK is expected to witness continued growth in both volume and value, driven by increasing consumer demand for quality ingredients, the rise of artisanal pizza shops, and a robust food service industry," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "During the three-year period 2023 - 2025, UK imports of canned tomato products from Italy reached an average value of £380.4 million, with an average volume of 330,470 tonnes, setting a record for the highest value ever registered in the UK. Meanwhile, UK imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union reached an average yearly value of £549.3 million over the last three years, corresponding to approximately 480,000 tonnes, with a peak of 492,691 tonnes. This upward trend is forecast to continue into 2026, with UK imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union projected to reach £580 million in value and 510,000 tonnes in volume."

Attendees are encouraged to meet with tomato and flour producers, enjoy live cooking / pizza sessions, and explore the extensive range of canned tomato options that exemplify European and Italian agricultural excellence.

Join us at Stand B30 during the show to discover why "Red Gold from Europe" is your trusted choice for the highest quality and safety in the culinary world, particularly in the thriving pizza industry!

For more information about the campaign and to explore the flavourful world of canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk.

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