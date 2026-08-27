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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Mitrade Group: Mitrade Advocates Composure & Calculation as World Snooker Tour's Official Trading Partner

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade is sponsoring the World Snooker Tour (WST) for the 2026/27 season, aligning its brand with a sport built on composure and sustained focus under pressure. Snooker demands discipline and total concentration from a player facing a shifting table - qualities that reflect the broker's advocacy for responsible, informed trading.

This global partnership lands as Mitrade's growth accelerates. Since January 2026, the group reports that active trading clients increased 54% year on year, while the number of trades rose 79% and total lots traded grew 148%. The WST sponsorship provides Mitrade with a platform to engage with its growing community of traders and snooker fans and strengthen brand awareness across multiple markets.

"The World Snooker Tour is a prestigious platform with a global following, and we are proud to support its reach," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "The sport reflects qualities we value. Thoughtful decision-making, discipline, and respect for risk. It reinforces our responsible growth and commitment to helping traders understand markets, and we look forward to a relationship with WST's community."

"We are delighted to welcome Mitrade to the World Snooker Tour," said Peter Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of WST. "This is a significant partnership with a dynamic global brand, and we are excited about working together across our European events. We look forward to seeing Mitrade become a prominent part of the World Snooker Tour throughout the season."

Mitrade's involvement with WST kicks off at the British Open in Cheltenham on 31 August 2026.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitrade-advocates-composure--calculation-as-world-snooker-tours-official-trading-partner-302859615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.