DPC Dash Ltd announces 2026 Interim Financial Results
27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
© 2026 EQS Group
DPC Dash Ltd announces 2026 Interim Financial Results
27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:33
|EQS Newswire: DPC Dash Ltd: DPC Dash Ltd 2026 Interim Financial Results
|EQS Newswire / 27/08/2026 / 13:29 UTC+8
DPC Dash Ltd announces 2026 Interim Financial Results
27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.The issuer...
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|Mi
|DPC Dash Ltd Announces 2026 Interim Financial Results
|Revenue reached RMB3.13 billion, representing 20.8% year-over-year growth
Transaction volume grew 33.7% YoY; same-store transaction count grew 7.1%
Net profit...
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|Mi
|DPC Dash Limited H1 Income Advances
|Mi
|DPC DASH 1H26 Net Profit Rises 22.9% YoY to RMB81.045 Million
|Mi
|DPC DASH (01405): INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DPC DASH LTD
|4,040
|0,00 %