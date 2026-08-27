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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 07:36 Uhr
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BingX Reaches No.1 in TradFi Perpetual Assets Coverage with 500+ Listings

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced that its TradFi suite has surpassed 500 listed perpetual futures assets, further strengthening its position in multi-asset trading. The milestone gives eligible users access to an expanded range of stocks, commodities, indices, and forex markets alongside digital assets, all through a single trading platform.

With more than 500 TradFi perpetual futures assets now available, BingX has built the largest such offering among major trading platforms, with more than 20% more listings than the second-ranked platform based on internal benchmarking. The expansion reflects BingX's broader multi-asset strategy: bringing more markets, more opportunities, and a more connected trading experience to users in one place.

"Surpassing 500 TradFi perpetual futures assets marks another important step in our evolution toward a truly connected multi-asset trading ecosystem," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "Our ambition is not simply to offer more markets, but to make a broader range of relevant opportunities accessible through one integrated trading experience. By combining extensive market coverage with deep liquidity, we are making it easier for users to explore opportunities across both digital and traditional financial markets."

To celebrate the milestone, BingX is launching the TradFi Trading Sprint, inviting eligible users to explore its expanded TradFi offering. Eligible participants who trade at least 1,000 USDT can share a 300,000 USDT reward pool, with individual rewards of up to 90,000 USDT.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets, markets, and opportunities through one unified trading platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered products and solutions, BingX delivers a reliable and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the first Official Crypto Exchange Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-reaches-no1-in-tradfi-perpetual-assets-coverage-with-500-listings-302861379.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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