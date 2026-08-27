At Intersolar South America 2026, Brazilian PV mounting system manufacturer Solar Group unveiled Fibro+, a proprietary mounting solution for installing photovoltaic modules on fiber-cement roofs. Developed in partnership with Brazilian inverter manufacturer WEG, the system can reduce installation time by up to 30% and labor costs by up to 25%, according to Solar Group. The company said the product combines structural strength and durability with a simplified installation process. The new product targets fiber-cement rooftops, where mounting systems must accommodate the geometry and structural ...

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