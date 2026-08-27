In collaboration with industry partners, Flinders University researchers are developing a zinc-iodine battery storage system prototype based on their aqueous zinc-iodine battery (AIZB) design that can charge and discharge over 60,000 cycles. Aiming to establish an alternative to large-scale lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, the researchers said their battery design uses a low-cost organic cyclodextrin-based polymer that helps store and control key chemicals, allowing it to charge quickly while maintaining performance. "When fully charged in seven minutes, it can operate at 1.3 to 1.4 V with a capacity ...

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