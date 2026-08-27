The Assú Sol PV complex consists of 16 integrated solar plants spread across 2,344-hectares in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in northeast Brazil. The project follows the naming convention registered with the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency, ranging sequentially from UFV Assu Sol 1 to UFV Assu Sol 16. Guilherme Ferrari, renewable energy and storage director at Engie Brasil, explained that five of the plants have a nominal AC capacity of 40.5 MW, while the remaining 11 have a nominal capacity of 50 MW. The site's total capacity of 752.5 MW (AC), makes it one of Brazil's largest operational ...

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