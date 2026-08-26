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WKN: 870935 | ISIN: FR0000121220 | Ticker-Symbol: SJ7
Stuttgart
27.08.26 | 07:37
57,60 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,4057,8508:17
57,5557,7508:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 18:54 Uhr
23 Leser
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Sodexo SA: Sodexo completes a euro-denominated bond issuance of EUR 1,100,000,000

Regulated information

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 26, 2026

Sodexo completes a euro-denominated bond issuance of EUR 1,100,000,000

Sodexo announces today the successful issuance of a euro-denominated bond with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1,100,000,000.

The issue comprises two tranches:

  • a EUR 600 million tranche maturing on September 2, 2032, bearing a fixed-rate annual coupon of 4.00%; and
  • a EUR 500 million tranche maturing on September 2, 2036, bearing a fixed-rate annual coupon of 4.50%.

The net proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the upcoming redemption of the Group's outstanding EUR 800 million 0.750% bonds due April 2027 (ISIN: XS1505132XXX).

The newly issued bonds are expected to be rated BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa1 by Moody's and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as of the expected settlement date on September 2, 2026.

BNP Paribas and ING Bank N.V., Belgian Branch acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers of the issue. Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Natixis and Société Générale also acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the issue.

This transaction reflects Sodexo's continued access to attractive financing conditions and is consistent with the Group's disciplined and proactive management of its balance sheet, further strengthening its liquidity profile and extending the maturity of its debt.

About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 7.8 billion euros in market capitalization (as July 15, 2026)

Contacts

MediaAnalysts and Investors
Mathieu ScaravettiJuliette Klein
+33 6 28 62 21 91+33 1 57 75 80 27
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

juliette.klein@sodexo.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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