Vaxart, Inc.: Vaxart Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with European Patent Protecting Proprietary Norovirus Vaccine Technology

European Patent Office granted Vaxart a new patent, extending intellectual property protection for Vaxart's Norovirus vaccine program through at least 2036 across key European markets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

• European Patent Office (EPO) granted Vaxart a new patent: European Patent No. 3791859. The patent formally published today. This patent further protects core IP for Vaxart's oral recombinant norovirus vaccine candidate.

• Extended Intellectual Property Protection secured through at least 2036 across 13 major European jurisdictions, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

• Proprietary Delivery Platform Validation: Protects key aspects of Vaxart's room-temperature stable, needle-free pill technology for the use of against norovirus.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) formally published the grant of European Patent No. 3791859 effective today on August 26, 2026 (European Patent Bulletin 26/35).

"Securing this patent expands our global intellectual property portfolio and secures additional protection of our norovirus asset for Europe through at least 2036," said Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer at Vaxart. "As leaders in oral vaccine development, covering critical aspects of our proprietary delivery approach further solidifies our intellectual property estate. As the industry sees ongoing challenges with traditional injected norovirus candidates, this patent secures our potential advantage in delivering a targeted, oral tablet solution for norovirus, an area of high unmet need."

Following grant publication, the patent will be validated in key European territories, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the Company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

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