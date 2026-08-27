Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces CEO Transition

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO : FWB:0XM1 : OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, announces a transition in its executive leadership. Shahab Samimi has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective August 21, 2026. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Samimi for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sunny Ray, a current member of the Company's board of directors, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Ray is an engineer and entrepreneur with experience spanning robotics, embodied AI, advanced automation and digital assets. He brings experience and leadership to the role, and the board of directors is confident in his ability to guide the Company through its next phase of growth.

In connection with Mr. Ray's appointment, the Company will grant him 200,000 stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.32 per Option, each exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant and vesting immediately upon issuance. All the Options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, and compliance with applicable securities law hold periods.

As part of the transition, the Company has agreed to accelerate the grant and vesting of certain stock options and restricted share units to Mr. Samimi per his consultant agreement and to provide for the pro-rata vesting of certain additional equity awards and payment of consulting fees earned through the date of his resignation. The Company has also agreed to a contingent finder's fee in connection with a transaction opportunity previously introduced by Mr. Samimi.



About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.



Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Geoffrey Balderson

Chief Financial Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Geoffrey Balderson

Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.