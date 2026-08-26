Purecore Metals Inc.: Purecore Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Execution Across Uranium, Copper And Capital Markets

CSE: PURE | FSE: J8Y | OTCQB: PPURF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting progress since its common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 15, 2026.

In just over three months, Purecore has expanded into the Athabasca Basin, advanced exploration at its wholly owned Bankier Property in the Quesnel Terrane, completed a C$1.5 million financing, strengthened its technical and strategic advisory team, and expanded investor access into European and U.S. markets.

The Company also entered into a definitive agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) providing Purecore an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the 35,029-hectare Yurchison Uranium Property in northern Saskatchewan.

Peter Berdusco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Purecore, commented:

"Since listing in May, we have moved quickly to execute our strategy. We have secured capital, expanded into the Athabasca Basin, advanced our copper-focused exploration in Quesnel Terrane, strengthened our advisory team and established trading access in Canada, Europe and the United States.

Ten significant milestones in roughly three months reflects the pace we intend to maintain. Our strategy remains simple: two commodities, one demand curve - uranium and copper positioned against the long-term growth in global electricity demand."

Market Context

Purecore believes the outlook for both uranium and copper continues to strengthen.

Major financial institutions remain bullish on uranium. Bank of America forecasts uranium to average US$130 per pound in 2027.

Sprott Asset Management has also described uranium as being "on the cusp of a new contracting cycle," as utilities face growing requirements to secure long-term supply.

Copper has meanwhile reached record price levels in 2026 as constrained supply, infrastructure investment and accelerating global power demand continue to support the market.

Purecore believes these trends reinforce the long-term rationale behind its uranium and copper strategy - two commodities, one demand curve.

Please see links below for market sources.

Technical and Strategic Leadership

Purecore has appointed three senior technical and strategic advisors:

Dr. Ted Rygas - Technical Advisor

Chemical engineer and nuclear technology specialist with more than 30 years of experience in separation science, isotope separation and purification technologies. Dr. Rygas previously contributed to Cameco's CRISLA uranium isotope separation program.

Chemical engineer and nuclear technology specialist with more than 30 years of experience in separation science, isotope separation and purification technologies. Dr. Rygas previously contributed to Cameco's CRISLA uranium isotope separation program. Dr. Dennis LaPoint - Technical Advisor

Geologist with more than 45 years of mineral exploration experience across uranium, copper, precious and base metals. Dr. LaPoint also serves as an independent Qualified Person for Yurchison.

Geologist with more than 45 years of mineral exploration experience across uranium, copper, precious and base metals. Dr. LaPoint also serves as an independent Qualified Person for Yurchison. Jordan Trimble - Strategic Advisor

President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, bringing significant experience in uranium exploration, project generation, capital markets and the Athabasca Basin.

Yurchison Uranium Property - Saskatchewan

Purecore holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property under a definitive agreement with Skyharbour Resources.

Yurchison comprises 22 claims covering approximately 35,029 hectares in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 75 kilometres south of Cameco Corporation's Rabbit Lake operation, with Highway 905 crossing the property.

Historical exploration included geophysics, prospecting, mapping, geochemical sampling and drilling, much of it completed prior to 2000. Historical prospecting near old trenches returned uranium values ranging from 0.09% to 0.30% U3O8 and molybdenum values ranging from 2,500 to 6,400 ppm.

Purecore intends to advance staged exploration at Yurchison.

Bankier Property - British Columbia

Purecore owns a 100% interest in the Bankier Property, located approximately 22 kilometres west of Peachland within British Columbia's Quesnel Terrane, and 20km south of the historical Brenda copper-molybdenum mine.

Bankier hosts multi-element MMI anomalies including copper, molybdenum, gold and uranium. Phase One field exploration was completed in July 2026, and Purecore is now integrating historical geological, geochemical and geophysical data to refine future exploration targets.

Capital Markets and Capital Structure

Purecore closed a C$1.5 million non-brokered private placement on July 6, 2026, issuing 1,500,000 units at C$1.00 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one transferable warrant exercisable at C$2.00 for three years.

Purecore currently has 15,305,047 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company's shares now trade across three markets:

CSE: PURE - Canadian Securities Exchange

FSE: J8Y - Frankfurt Stock Exchange

OTCQB: PPURF - OTCQB Venture Market, United States

The Frankfurt and OTCQB listings expanded access to Purecore shares without the issuance of additional common shares.

Market Sources

Bank of America - Uranium Forecast, August 6, 2026: BofA Raises Uranium Price Forecast, Sees 50% Gain by 2027

Sprott - Uranium Report, August 2026: Uranium is on the Cusp of a New Contracting Cycle

Sprott - Copper Report, August 2026: Copper at Record Highs: Structural Demand Meets Constrained Supply

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dennis Lapoint, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) is a Canadian critical minerals company building a uranium and copper portfolio positioned around the long-term expansion of global electricity demand.

The Company is pursuing opportunities across resource discovery and advanced technology focused on the materials required to support nuclear power, artificial intelligence, data centres and expanding global electrical infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.purecoremetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, future activities at Yurchison and Bankier, the potential acquisition of up to a 100% interest in Yurchison, DTC eligibility, commodity-market conditions and the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration results, commodity-price fluctuations, availability of capital, regulatory requirements and the Company's ability to satisfy the terms of its agreements. Third-party commodity-price forecasts and market projections referenced in this release are based on information published by third parties. The Company has not independently verified these forecasts, and there can be no assurance they will prove accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Purecore undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Purecore Metals Inc.