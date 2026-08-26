Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 09:58
226,90 Euro
+8,00 % +16,80
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
225,80227,2009:58
0,0000,00009:58
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 22:05 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $928.0M, up 18% Year Over Year
Subscription Revenues of $766.8M, up 16% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2026.

"AI is opening up the next big chapter for Veeva and life sciences," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Vault CRM had its best quarter ever and Veeva Falcon accelerated rapidly. By bringing together deep industry applications, agents, data, and consulting, we are helping the industry drive new efficiencies from clinical to commercial and deliver better outcomes for patients."

Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $928.0 million, up from $789.1 million one year ago, an increase of 18% year over year. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $766.8 million, up from $659.2 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.
  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income:(1) Second quarter operating income was $275.0 million, compared to $195.9 million one year ago, an increase of 40% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $415.9 million, compared to $352.6 million one year ago, an increase of 18% year over year.
  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income:(1) Second quarter net income was $273.4 million, compared to $200.3 million one year ago, an increase of 37% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $387.4 million, compared to $333.4 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.
  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:(1) For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $1.66, compared to $1.19 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $2.35, compared to $1.99 one year ago.

"Second quarter results exceeded guidance on all metrics and our view for the full year improved across the board," said CFO Brian Van Wagener. "We continue to execute well across the business while also accelerating innovation and progress in new growth areas."

Recent Highlights:

  • Vault CRM Leadership Grows with More Top 20 Wins, Go-lives, and AI Adoption - Vault CRM leadership grew with more than 180 customers live, including five top 20 biopharmas. In August, two top 20 biopharmas and one large enterprise biopharma committed to Vault CRM, bringing total top 20 commitments to 12 globally. As the industry's fastest path to agentic CRM, a top 20 biopharma deployed Vault CRM and the Agentic Call Report across its full U.S. field team in the quarter.
  • Major AI Milestones for Vault AI and Falcon, and Agentic MLR Launches - Veeva AI advanced rapidly across all areas. Development of Veeva Falcon, the agentic labor platform for clinical, regulatory, and safety, is moving quickly with five early adopters and on track for initial go-lives this year. The company also acquired Copli in the quarter and launched Veeva Falcon MLR to automate content reviews. August marked a major milestone for Vault AI with new standard agents, broader capabilities for existing agents, and advanced tools for custom agent development.
  • Delivering the Connected Foundation for R&D and Quality - Development Cloud and Quality Cloud saw broad adoption, deepening relationships with new and existing customers. In clinical, a large enterprise biopharma selected Veeva EDC, building on its existing eTMF, CTMS, and Study Startup foundation. Veeva Safety surpassed 100 total customers while securing its second top 20 biopharma win for Safety Workbench. In Quality, Veeva added more than 30 new customers, driven by 20 or more wins each across QualityDocs, QMS, and Training.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2026 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $932 and $935 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $417 and $420 million.(2)
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $2.33 and $2.34.(2)

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2027 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $3,682 and $3,687 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,640 million.(2)
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $9.21.(2)

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, August 26, 2026, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What:

Veeva Systems Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/883220744?pwd=7dXQ6ZuG

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com








(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.


(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2026 or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.


About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of August 26, 2026, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, availability, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, developments that impact the life sciences industry (including regulatory, funding, or policy changes), general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including changes in trade policy or practices, inflationary pressures, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in interest rates, and geopolitical conflicts), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 33 and 34 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2026 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:


Media Contact:

Gunnar Hansen


Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.


Veeva Systems Inc.

267-460-5839


781-366-7617

[email protected]


[email protected]

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)






July 31,
2026


January 31,
2026

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,812,012


$ 1,421,233

Short-term investments

5,430,935


5,139,581

Accounts receivable, net

496,677


1,259,737

Unbilled accounts receivable

68,970


50,609

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

137,633


126,470

Total current assets

7,946,227


7,997,630

Property and equipment, net

79,483


70,261

Deferred costs, net

27,835


29,961

Lease right-of-use assets

129,320


75,626

Goodwill

492,991


439,877

Intangible assets, net

55,647


30,314

Deferred income taxes

268,250


273,417

Other long-term assets

60,470


62,257

Total assets

$ 9,060,223


$ 8,979,343





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 35,977


$ 37,644

Accrued compensation and benefits

42,188


45,857

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

49,634


45,885

Income tax payable

3,018


6,698

Deferred revenue

1,310,498


1,488,819

Lease liabilities

14,635


12,153

Total current liabilities

1,455,950


1,637,056

Deferred income taxes

2,056


558

Long-term lease liabilities

137,060


83,706

Other long-term liabilities

33,708


43,271

Total liabilities

1,628,774


1,764,591

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

2,579,728


2,843,089

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(46,147)


8,160

Retained earnings

4,897,866


4,363,501

Total stockholders' equity

7,431,449


7,214,752

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,060,223


$ 8,979,343

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Subscription(3)

$ 766,764


$ 659,183


$ 1,496,939


$ 1,293,951

Professional services and other(4)

161,199


129,898


313,972


254,173

Total revenues

927,963


789,081


1,810,911


1,548,124

Cost of revenues(5):








Cost of subscription

105,677


93,830


204,780


172,176

Cost of professional services and other

126,335


101,423


248,156


196,901

Total cost of revenues

232,012


195,253


452,936


369,077

Gross profit

695,951


593,828


1,357,975


1,179,047

Operating expenses(5):








Research and development

222,918


192,677


431,241


376,710

Sales and marketing

126,701


109,439


237,818


208,067

General and administrative

71,314


95,804


140,786


164,630

Total operating expenses

420,933


397,920


809,845


749,407

Operating income

275,018


195,908


548,130


429,640

Other income, net

74,512


69,456


148,930


134,545

Income before income taxes

349,530


265,364


697,060


564,185

Income tax provision

76,101


65,055


162,695


135,686

Net income

$ 273,429


$ 200,309


$ 534,365


$ 428,499

Net income per share:








Basic

$ 1.68


$ 1.23


$ 3.28


$ 2.63

Diluted

$ 1.66


$ 1.19


$ 3.22


$ 2.56

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:








Basic

162,344


163,496


162,836


163,129

Diluted

165,057


167,685


166,072


167,272

Other comprehensive income:








Net change in unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments

$ (26,490)


$ (11,300)


$ (53,941)


$ 6,067

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation gain (loss)

135


390


(366)


352

Comprehensive income

$ 247,074


$ 189,399


$ 480,058


$ 434,918









(3) Includes subscription revenues from the following product areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 347,389


$ 307,523


$ 685,255


$ 612,934

Veeva R&D and Quality Solutions

419,375


351,660


811,684


681,017

Total subscription

$ 766,764


$ 659,183


$ 1,496,939


$ 1,293,951









(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 59,742


$ 47,703


$ 117,315


$ 94,270

Veeva R&D and Quality Solutions

101,457


82,195


196,657


159,903

Total professional services and other

$ 161,199


$ 129,898


$ 313,972


$ 254,173









(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:








Cost of revenues:








Cost of subscription

$ 2,224


$ 1,941


$ 3,985


$ 3,656

Cost of professional services and other

15,939


14,804


30,090


27,573

Research and development

62,220


53,388


113,783


101,337

Sales and marketing

27,886


25,392


52,480


47,713

General and administrative

28,534


26,441


55,724


53,897

Total stock-based compensation

$ 136,803


$ 121,966


$ 256,062


$ 234,176

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Six months ended July 31,


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$ 534,365


$ 428,499

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

22,458


19,948

Reduction of lease right-of-use assets

7,038


6,316

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

(2,841)


(4,535)

Stock-based compensation

256,062


234,176

Amortization of deferred costs

9,805


8,205

Deferred income taxes

26,529


31,699

Other, net

(1,127)


(1,414)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

768,314


593,032

Unbilled accounts receivable

(18,361)


(9,587)

Deferred costs

(7,679)


(7,721)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

(21,394)


(21,232)

Accounts payable

(652)


3,361

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,578)


23,763

Income tax payable

(3,945)


(5,362)

Deferred revenue

(200,001)


(180,888)

Lease liabilities

(4,426)


(5,300)

Other long-term liabilities

3,258


2,631

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,365,825


1,115,591

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of short-term investments

(1,706,632)


(1,452,857)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

1,345,987


1,023,691

Long-term assets

(9,773)


(12,213)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(81,833)


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(452,251)


(441,379)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

17,143


182,297

Repurchases of common stock

(472,673)


-

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(66,304)


(46,228)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(521,834)


136,069

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(831)


1,365

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

390,909


811,646

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,423,412


1,120,963

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,814,321


$ 1,932,609





Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:




Excess tax (deficiency) benefit from employee stock plans

$ (824)


$ 15,610

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Excess tax benefit (deficiency). Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits (deficiencies) when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits (deficiencies), Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.
  • Litigation settlement-related charges. We exclude certain costs related to litigation settlements, including outcome-based payments to the law firms that represented us, because they are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business. Because these costs are unrelated to our day-to-day business operations, we believe excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating results.
  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:





Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis

$ 238,709


$ 238,433


$ 1,365,825


$ 1,115,591

Excess tax (benefit) deficiency from employee stock plans

(3,268)


(13,031)


824


(15,610)

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis

$ 235,441


$ 225,402


$ 1,366,649


$ 1,099,981

Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (63,540)


$ (389,272)


$ (452,251)


$ (441,379)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (259,308)


$ 115,689


$ (521,834)


$ 136,069









Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cost of subscription revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 105,677


$ 93,830


$ 204,780


$ 172,176

Stock-based compensation expense

(2,224)


(1,941)


(3,985)


(3,656)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(1,072)


(1,046)


(1,746)


(2,058)

Cost of subscription revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 102,381


$ 90,843


$ 199,049


$ 166,462









Gross margin on subscription revenues on a GAAP basis

86.2 %


85.8 %


86.3 %


86.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3


0.3


0.3


0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.1


0.1


0.1

Gross margin on subscription revenues on a non-GAAP basis

86.6 %


86.2 %


86.7 %


87.1 %









Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 126,335


$ 101,423


$ 248,156


$ 196,901

Stock-based compensation expense

(15,939)


(14,804)


(30,090)


(27,573)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

-


(139)


-


(273)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 110,396


$ 86,480


$ 218,066


$ 169,055









Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

21.6 %


21.9 %


21.0 %


22.5 %

Stock-based compensation expense

9.9


11.4


9.5


10.8

Amortization of purchased intangibles

-


0.1


-


0.2

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

31.5 %


33.4 %


30.5 %


33.5 %









Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 695,951


$ 593,828


$ 1,357,975


$ 1,179,047

Stock-based compensation expense

18,163


16,745


34,075


31,229

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,072


1,185


1,746


2,331

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$ 715,186


$ 611,758


$ 1,393,796


$ 1,212,607









Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

75.0 %


75.3 %


75.0 %


76.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense

2.0


2.1


1.9


2.0

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.1


0.1


0.1

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

77.1 %


77.5 %


77.0 %


78.3 %









Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$ 222,918


$ 192,677


$ 431,241


$ 376,710

Stock-based compensation expense

(62,220)


(53,388)


(113,783)


(101,337)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(270)


-


(270)


-

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 160,428


$ 139,289


$ 317,188


$ 275,373

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$ 126,701


$ 109,439


$ 237,818


$ 208,067

Stock-based compensation expense

(27,886)


(25,392)


(52,480)


(47,713)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2,720)


(2,890)


(5,051)


(5,685)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 96,095


$ 81,157


$ 180,287


$ 154,669









General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$ 71,314


$ 95,804


$ 140,786


$ 164,630

Stock-based compensation expense

(28,534)


(26,441)


(55,724)


(53,897)

Litigation settlement-related charges

-


(30,627)


-


(30,627)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 42,780


$ 38,736


$ 85,062


$ 80,106









Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$ 420,933


$ 397,920


$ 809,845


$ 749,407

Stock-based compensation expense

(118,640)


(105,221)


(221,987)


(202,947)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2,990)


(2,890)


(5,321)


(5,685)

Litigation settlement-related charges

-


(30,627)


-


(30,627)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 299,303


$ 259,182


$ 582,537


$ 510,148









Operating income on a GAAP basis

$ 275,018


$ 195,908


$ 548,130


$ 429,640

Stock-based compensation expense

136,803


121,966


256,062


234,176

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,062


4,075


7,067


8,016

Litigation settlement-related charges

-


30,627


-


30,627

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 415,883


$ 352,576


$ 811,259


$ 702,459









Operating margin on a GAAP basis

29.6 %


24.8 %


30.3 %


27.8 %

Stock-based compensation expense

14.7


15.5


14.1


15.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.5


0.5


0.4


0.5

Litigation settlement-related charges

-


3.9


-


2.0

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

44.8 %


44.7 %


44.8 %


45.4 %









Net income on a GAAP basis

$ 273,429


$ 200,309


$ 534,365


$ 428,499

Stock-based compensation expense

136,803


121,966


256,062


234,176

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,062


4,075


7,067


8,016

Litigation settlement-related charges

-


30,627


-


30,627

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(26,882)


(23,572)


(38,945)


(40,085)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 387,412


$ 333,406


$ 758,549


$ 661,234









Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$ 1.66


$ 1.19


$ 3.22


$ 2.56

Stock-based compensation expense

0.83


0.73


1.54


1.40

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.02


0.02


0.04


0.05

Litigation settlement-related charges

-


0.18


-


0.18

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(0.16)


(0.13)


(0.23)


(0.24)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$ 2.35


$ 1.99


$ 4.57


$ 3.95

________________________
(6) For the three and six months ended July 31, 2026 and 2025, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.


SOURCE Veeva Systems

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.