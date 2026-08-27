Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - The Modern Serve, a tennis and wellness lifestyle publication founded by Vancouver-based digital creator Waepril Chua, announced today the launch of its website at TheModernServe.com. The site publishes editorial content for adult recreational tennis players, covering instruction, wellness, equipment, style, and travel.

Waepril Chua, Founder of The Modern Serve

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12126/311767_waepril_chua_founder_of_the_modern_serve.jpg

The publication is directed at adults who have taken up tennis later in life, including beginners, returning players, and participants in recreational leagues and social programs. Chua, a Canadian beauty influencer who publishes skincare and makeup content to an audience of more than 261,000 followers on Instagram, developed the site to document her own progression as an adult recreational player and to address a readership she identified as underserved by existing tennis media.

"I started playing tennis as an adult, and I looked for content that reflected that experience rather than a professional pathway," said Waepril Chua, founder of The Modern Serve. "The Modern Serve is written from the position of someone who is still learning. The intention is to share the process honestly, including the parts that take time."

Editorial Categories

The Modern Serve organizes its content into five areas:

Adult Recreational Tennis: skill development, lesson formats, practice structure, and participation in social and competitive play.

Tennis Wellness: fitness, mobility, recovery, nutrition, and the mental aspects of the game.

Tennis Style and Beauty: apparel and personal care as they relate to time spent on and around the court.

Tennis Travel: clubs, resorts, destinations, and tournament experiences.

Tennis Lifestyle: the routines, products, and communities that surround recreational play.

Format and Published Content

The site launched with two content streams. The Tennis Life series presents narrative features on a recurring schedule, opening with an account of a spectator visit to a professional tennis tournament in Montreal. The blog carries instructional and personal entries, including a beginner's guide to starting tennis as an adult and two entries documenting the founder's progression from first lesson to recreational play.

Readers can subscribe to an email list for new stories and court features. The site is accessible without registration.

Chua indicated that the launch of The Modern Serve does not represent a departure from her beauty work, which continues on her established channels.

"These interests overlap more than people assume," said Chua. "Wellness, style, and travel all connect to how someone experiences a sport. The Modern Serve is where I bring those subjects together."

Planned Development

The Modern Serve intends to expand its editorial schedule across three areas. Planned gear coverage will address racquets, strings, footwear, and bag contents for recreational players. Instructional entries in development include practice methods for players without a regular partner, guidance on assessing playing level, and approaches to improvement for adults training on a limited schedule. The publication will also continue its first-person series documenting the founder's progress as a recreational player, including entries on confidence, pre-match and post-match routines, and the wider tennis lifestyle on and off the court.

Additional coverage of tennis facilities and programs in the greater Vancouver area, along with further travel features, is also planned. The publication is open to collaboration inquiries through its contact page.

About The Modern Serve

The Modern Serve is a Vancouver-based online publication covering adult recreational tennis, wellness, style, and travel. Founded in 2026 by digital creator Waepril Chua, the site publishes instructional guides, personal narratives, and destination features for adults playing recreational tennis. More information is available at TheModernServe.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311767

Source: Nextenco LLC