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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
57 Leser
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Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline A/S Receives Order for a Quant Instrument from Customer in Côte d'Ivoire

27.8.2026 08:32:07 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline A/S has received an order from a customer in Côte d'Ivoire for a Quant instrument with a Bottle Sampler for the analysis of shea raw materials and waste products. This is the first instrument sold in the Côte d'Ivoire.

The Quant instrument will be used for the analysis of shea raw materials and waste products, enabling the customer to improve and optimise its analysis processes. In the future, the customer plans to add a Q-Interline Vial Sampler to the system for the analysis of shea butter. This is one of the benefits of our solutions: they can evolve to meet the customer's future needs.

The African continent is managed by Q-Interline's team in France.

Country Manager France Christophe Tardy comments:

"We are very pleased to see the continued growth of Q-Interline France. Our strong organisation in France enables us to respond to customer demands in French-speaking African countries and provide customers there with the expertise and support they need. This order from Côte d'Ivoire is a great example of this."

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S:
Stengårdsvej 7
DK - 4340 Tølløse
CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen
CEO / adm. direktør
Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46
E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF A/S
John Norden
Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00
E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications
Gullev & Co. ApS
Boris Gullev
Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99
E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com
www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 45 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.