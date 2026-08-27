Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline A/S Receives Order for a Quant Instrument from Customer in Côte d'Ivoire

27.8.2026 08:32:07 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline A/S has received an order from a customer in Côte d'Ivoire for a Quant instrument with a Bottle Sampler for the analysis of shea raw materials and waste products. This is the first instrument sold in the Côte d'Ivoire.

The Quant instrument will be used for the analysis of shea raw materials and waste products, enabling the customer to improve and optimise its analysis processes. In the future, the customer plans to add a Q-Interline Vial Sampler to the system for the analysis of shea butter. This is one of the benefits of our solutions: they can evolve to meet the customer's future needs.

The African continent is managed by Q-Interline's team in France.

Country Manager France Christophe Tardy comments:

"We are very pleased to see the continued growth of Q-Interline France. Our strong organisation in France enables us to respond to customer demands in French-speaking African countries and provide customers there with the expertise and support they need. This order from Côte d'Ivoire is a great example of this."

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S:

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 45 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.