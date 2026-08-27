VSL PowerHive, the battery energy storage arm of Vikram Solar Ltd., has launched the P261, a 125 kW/261 kWh liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in India and international markets. The company said the P261 is designed for applications including backup power, peak-load management, solar energy storage, diesel generator reduction, power quality and reliability, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and microgrids. The P261 uses a single-cabinet design with liquid cooling to help maintain cell health and extend battery life, according to VSL ...

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