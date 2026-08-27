Researchers from the University of L'Aquila in Italy have designed a reversible Carnot battery (R-CB) integrating a heat pump (HP) and Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)-based units. Their concept leverages the complementary operation of both systems: the reversible heat pump can deliver heating or cooling depending on seasonal demand, while the ORC system enables the recovery and conversion of low-grade thermal energy into electricity. ORC is a thermodynamic process that generates electricity by using an organic working fluid with a low boiling point to convert low-temperature heat sources into mechanical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...