Ytinrete BidCo AB (publ): Foxway delivers broad-based profitable growth in the second quarte

Interim report Jan-June 2026

Key financial highlights - Q2 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,092.5 million (1,861.7), representing a growth of 12.4%.

Organic growth amounted to 13.0% in constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 198.1 million (118.4), corresponding to a margin of 9.5%.

Adjusted operational EBITDA amounted to SEK 93.4 million (24.5), corresponding to a margin of 4.2%, representing growth of 281.9%.

EBIT amounted to SEK 35.4 million (-15.0), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.7%.

Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK -4.6 million (-99.3).

Significant events during and after the quarter

Foxway launched AI-powered trade-ins through the Foxway Circular Platform.

Foxway received several recognitions for its circular impact and innovation, including the King's Award for its software solution SMART, the Circular Economy Leadership Award from Lenovo, and the Eco Icon recognition from Refurbed,

Foxway CEO Patrick Höijer was elected to the Board of Directors of EUREFAS, strengthening Foxway's role in shaping industry standards and advancing circular tech across Europe.

After the quarter, Foxway received the EcoVadis Platinum rating for 2026, placing the company among the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed globally.

Patrick Höijer, CEO, comments:

"The second quarter confirmed the direction we set out at the start of the year. We delivered solid growth and significantly improved profitability, with all three business areas strengthening their earnings.

Despite continued market volatility, the structural drivers behind circular tech remain strong. We enter the second half of the year with positive momentum and a clear focus on profitable growth," says Patrick Höijer, CEO of Foxway.

Business area highlights

Circular Workspace Solutions (CWS) continued to improve growth and profitability. Net sales increased by 12.5% in constant currency, while adjusted operational EBITDA improved to SEK 13.5 million (-8.8).

Recommerce Computer & Enterprise (C&E) delivered strong growth, with organic growth of 41.5% in constant currency. Adjusted operational EBITDA increased by 81.2% to SEK 59.0 million, while Teqcycle more than doubled its revenue year-on-year.

Recommerce Mobiles significantly improved profitability despite tight supply of trade-in devices. Adjusted operational EBITDA increased by 67.7% to SEK 56.9 million, corresponding to a margin of 8.4% (4.5%).

This information is information that Foxway Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on August 27, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Höijer

Chief Executive Officer

patrick.hoijer@foxway.com

Anders Wallin

Chief Financial Officer

anders.wallin@foxway.com

About Foxway

Foxway Holding AB (publ) is a leading European provider of circular IT services, specializing in sustainable technology solutions that extend the lifecycle of IT devices. Backed by Nordic Capital as the owner, Foxway is well-positioned for strong future growth. Headquartered in Sweden, the company operates across Europe and serves customers in over 100 countries. The innovative business model aligns with increasing global demands for sustainability and digitalization. Foxway has a publicly traded bond on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more on www.foxway.com.