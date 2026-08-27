Kustom Bidco AB (publ): Kustom BidCo AB (publ) publishes half-year report 2026

Kustom BidCo AB (publ) ("Kustom" or the "Company") today publishes its half-year report for the period January 1-June 30, 2026. The full report is available at kustom.co/investors .

Increased net revenue and continued transaction volume growth in the second quarter

The Kustom BidCo AB Group, including its wholly owned subsidiary Kustom AB, reports a second quarter with continued transaction volume growth and increased net revenue compared with the corresponding period last year.

In the second quarter, net revenue increased compared with the same period last year - for the first time across a full quarter. Transaction volume continued to grow, including in the merchant portfolio held by the Company prior to the acquisition of the Vipps MobilePay Checkout merchant agreements.

Net revenue amounted to SEK 294.4 million, an increase of SEK 1.6 million compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit amounted to SEK 4.7 million and the profit for the period amounted to SEK -38.9 million.

The acquired Vipps MobilePay Checkout merchant agreements contributed SEK 14.6 million during the part of the quarter in which they were consolidated. At the same time, the gap compared with the previous year's net revenue in the existing merchant portfolio continued to narrow, from SEK -57.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 to SEK -28.3 million in the first quarter and SEK -13.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. The gap has halved for two consecutive quarters.

"The second quarter marks a milestone for Kustom. Transaction volume is growing as planned and, for the first time, net revenue is also increasing across a full quarter compared with the previous year. This shows that our investments in our product, our organization and our commercial capabilities are beginning to deliver clearer financial impact," says Kamjar Hajabdolahi, CEO of Kustom.

Halfway through 2026, Kustom is on track to exceed the SEK 13 billion in newly signed transaction volume achieved during 2025. More than 400 new merchants started using Kustom during the quarter, including Moory Nautics and Gallerix, while existing merchants such as Asket and Morjas expanded into new markets through Kustom's platform.

The acquisition of the Vipps MobilePay Checkout merchant agreements was completed in May, and the majority of the merchants have already migrated to Kustom's platform. In parallel, the distribution partnership was activated, making Kustom a recommended checkout solution for Vipps MobilePay, the Nordics' largest digital wallet with more than twelve million users.

During the quarter, the directed share issue to Resurs Bank was also completed. As a first step in the commercial partnership, Resurs Bank's business loans were launched for Kustom merchants.

Kustom also continued to expand its commercial ecosystem. An extended partnership with WooCommerce makes Kustom a recommended checkout solution for Nordic merchants within an ecosystem of more than four million active online stores. PayPal is now available globally in the checkout, and Ingrid's delivery functionality is integrated directly into Kustom's shipping selector.

A controlled A/B test at Adlibris in June showed that checkout conversion increased by 11.5 percent following the launch of the new solution, developed together with Kustom, Ingrid and Brink Commerce.

Kustom's target of returning to growth in 2026 remains unchanged. The development during the second quarter shows that the Company is moving in the right direction and is well positioned for the second half of the year.

For more information, please contact: investors@kustom.co

Press inquiries: press@kustom.co

This information is such information that Kustom BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on August 27, 2026, at 08:00 CEST.

Kustom BidCo AB (publ) is the parent company of Kustom AB. Kustom offers the leading checkout solution in the Nordics, helping merchants across Europe grow through a high-conversion solution that combines low complexity with a high degree of customization. By making the purchase experience seamless, transparent and adapted to local markets and shopper preferences, Kustom supports stronger, long-term customer relationships. Today, Kustom serves more than 24,000 merchants across 170 markets and has converted more than 20 million shoppers.