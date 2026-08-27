Avida Finans AB: Avida Bank publishes Interim Report for the period January-June 2026.

Successful transformation drives record profitability.

The second quarter marks an important milestone in Avida's transformation journey. During the quarter, Avida obtained a Swedish banking license and became Avida Bank, while also delivering the strongest quarterly result in the company's history.

"We delivered a record operating profit of SEK 64 million during the quarter, marking our fourth consecutive profitable quarter and the strongest quarterly performance in Avida's history. The result confirms that our transformation plan is delivering according to expectations and that we have built a stronger and more resilient business," says Mikael Johansson, CEO.

Growth also started to materialize during the quarter. Performing loans increased by 1.5 per cent, corresponding to an annualized growth rate of approximately 6 per cent. Growth was achieved across all major business areas, supported by strong demand in both the Business to Consumer and Business to Business segments.

"For the first time in a long period, we are seeing growth across all major business areas. Combined with our banking license and continued profitability, this marks an important step as we gradually move from transformation to growth," says Mikael Johansson.

As Avida enters the next phase of its development, the company remains focused on becoming a leading specialist bank in the Nordic region through continued investments in technology, AI, people and operational excellence.

"In less than two years, we have transformed Avida from a business generating significant losses into one delivering record profitability. We have strengthened our operations, improved risk management and built a solid platform for future growth. We are entering the next phase of our journey with confidence," concludes Mikael Johansson.

First half 2026 (compared to first half 2025)

Lending to the public amounted to 10,627 MSEK (10,763 MSEK).

Net interest income amounted to 606 MSEK (664 MSEK).

Credit losses amounted to -182 MSEK (-482 MSEK).

Operating profit was 116 MSEK (-196 MSEK).

Credit loss ratio 3.5% (8.4%)

C/I ratio 0.47 (0.58).

CET 1 ratio 15.8% (13.5%).

Return on equity, annualized, 16.4% (negative).

Second quarter 2026 (compared to second quarter 2025)

Lending to the public amounted to 10,627 MSEK (10,763 MSEK).

Net interest income amounted to 307 MSEK (339 MSEK).

Credit losses amounted to -79 MSEK (-276 MSEK).

Operating profit amounted to 64 MSEK (-138 MSEK).

Credit loss ratio 3.0% (10.0%)

C/I ratio 0.50 (0.61).

CET 1 ratio 15.8% (13.5%).

Return on equity, annualized, 17.8% (negative).

Presentation of the Interim Report

Mikael Johansson, CEO, and Lennart Erlandson, CFO, will present Avida's First Half Report 2026 and answer questions during a digital meeting held on August 27 at 11:30 (CET). Join the meeting via this Teams link. No pre-registration is required.

This disclosure contains information that Avida Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person, on 28-05-2026, 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Lennart Erlandson, CFO, phone: +46 72 402 44 82, email: lennart.erlandson@avida.se

Michael Grosche, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 307 29 36, email: michael.grosche@avida.se

Avida Bank AB (publ), formerly Avida Finans AB (publ), is a Nordic Specialist Bank offering financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Avida was founded in 1983 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. The company has approximately 160 employees, with offices in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and offers services to customers in Northern Europe. Avida is majority-owned by KKR, one of the world's leading investment firms. Deposits are covered by the Swedish state deposit guarantee scheme. Avida has two outstanding bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.