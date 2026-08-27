XPartners Samhällsbyggnad AB: XPartners: Interim report April-June 2026

XPartners Group continues to grow with maintained profitability. Net sales increased by 61% to MSEK 1,256 (779) and adjusted EBITA rose by 64% to MSEK 212 (130), corresponding to a margin of 16.9% (16.7). During the quarter, we carried out a tap issue of MSEK 400 and the bond was admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Second quarter, April-June

Net sales increased by 61% to MSEK 1,256 (779)

Adjusted EBITA increased by 64% to MSEK 212 (130), with a margin of 16.9% (16.7)

EBITA increased by 106% to MSEK 150 (73), with a margin of 11.9% (9.3)

EBIT increased by 107% to MSEK 149 (72), with a margin of 11.8% (9.2)

Profit after tax increased to MSEK 40 (10)

Net debt amounted to MSEK 3,579 (1,796)

Period, January-June

Net sales increased by 69% to MSEK 2,310 (1,368)

Adjusted EBITA increased by 61% to MSEK 380 (237), with a margin of 16.4% (17.3)

EBITA increased by 66% to MSEK 269 (162), with a margin of 11.6% (11.8)

EBIT increased by 66% to MSEK 267 (160), with a margin of 11.6% (11.7)

Profit after tax increased to MSEK 137 (44)

Net debt amounted to MSEK 3,579 (1,796)

Adjusted EBITDA LTM (pro forma) amounted to MSEK 951; excluding synergies it amounted to MSEK 928

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM (pro forma) amounted to 3.8x at the end of the period (2.8x)

Significant events during and after the second quarter

Nine companies were acquired during the quarter and an additional two joined after the end of the quarter, bringing the total to 22 companies in 2026

On 4 June, XPartners placed subsequent senior secured floating-rate bonds totaling MSEK 400

On 12 June, XPartners published a bond prospectus and applied for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm. On 16 June, the bonds were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

Two acquisitions closed after the end of the quarter: Virtual Engineering in Sweden and Corall Ingenieure in Germany

With Corall Ingenieure, the Group establishes a presence in Germany

Comments from President and CEO Sonny Mirborn:

"Continued growth with maintained profitability

XPartners Group continues to grow with maintained profitability. Net sales increased by 61% to MSEK 1,256 (779) and adjusted EBITA rose by 64% to MSEK 212 (130), corresponding to a margin of 16.9% (16.7). During the quarter, we carried out a tap issue of MSEK 400 and the bond was admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Financial performance

The quarter was marked by a high pace of acquisitions and demand that varied significantly across our geographic markets. Organic growth was flat at 0.0%, as Sweden, our largest segment, and Finland continued to grow with good profitability, while Norway and Denmark experienced softer demand in parts of their markets.

Market

Overall demand remained stable but varied across segments and geographies. In Sweden, demand was strong in infrastructure and civil engineering, energy and defense, with a slight increase in activity in building construction, particularly in commercial projects. The Norwegian market remained somewhat subdued during the quarter, partly reflecting some softness in public investments and postponed projects. In Denmark, demand was bolstered by infrastructure and urban development, while the life science sector stayed subdued; other sectors remained relatively steady. As the Group grows and matures in its local markets, exposure to segment-level demand is becoming more balanced. Finland remained stable, driven by public investments, renovation, data centers, defense and energy efficiency. In the Netherlands, activity remained strong, fueled by energy infrastructure, housing and urban development.

New market and strong acquisition pace

After the end of the quarter, we took a major step in the Group's development with the acquisition of Corall Ingenieure, marking our entry into the German market. Germany thus becomes our sixth market and the second new one this year. We see strong opportunities to deepen our presence in Germany using our model, which empowers companies to retain their own leadership and operate under their established names. Interest from companies that want to become part of XPartners remains high, and during the quarter nine companies joined, spread across all five markets in which we operated at the time. This brings the total to 22 companies added so far this year.

Outlook

As a Group, we engage with the society in which we live - roads and railways, schools and housing, water and energy. These needs span all our countries and evolve over time across segments and disciplines. Our strength lies in deep expertise combined with broad geographic and disciplinary coverage. Our model is built on empowering our companies with the freedom to lead and the tools to grow. With the companies that have joined this year, an expanded geographic footprint and strengthened financing, the Group is well positioned to continue its development."

This is a translation of the Swedish original. The Swedish text is the binding version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies.

For more information, please contact:

Arvid Linder, Chief Communications Officer, XPartners

arvid.linder@xpartnersgroup.com

+46 70-779 58 98

This information is information that XPartners Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:00 CEST.

About XPartners

XPartners Group AB (publ) is a European engineering and design consulting group. The company brings together 2,400 specialists who advise clients across infrastructure, buildings, energy, and the environment. It consists of approximately 90 entrepreneur-led companies supported by a shared platform for collaboration and growth. On a pro forma basis, annual net sales amount to SEK 5 billion and the company is primarily owned by its employees, with backing from the private equity firm Axcel. www.XPartnersGroup.com

Image Attachments

Sonny Mirborn