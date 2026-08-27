Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides publishes Q2 report 2026

Stockholm - August 27, 2026 - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today publishes the report for the second quarter 2026.

"Oncopeptides continued its strong trajectory in Q2 2026, delivering net sales of SEK 31.1 million, a 62 percent increase compared to Q2 2025," says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "Net sales for the first half of the year reached SEK 56.5 million, up 74 compared to the first half of 2025. Backed by a cash position of SEK 157.6 million, we remain on track toward achieving positive cash flow during 2027."

Financial overview April - June

Net sales amounted to SEK 31.1 (19.2) million

Operating profit amounted to SEK -48.7 (-56.2) million

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -54.7 (-62.8) million

Earnings per share, before and after dilution -0.14 (-0.30) SEK

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 157.6 (70.1) million

Significant events April - June

Preclinical data on novel NK-Cell engager presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Oncopeptides intends to submit type II variation to expand Pepaxti label to include third line treatment

COMy: New clinical and real-world evidence for Pepaxti

Oncopeptides receives formal approval from Norwegian authorities to initiate Window-of-Opportunity study in glioblastoma

Study confirms use of Pepaxti for patients with reduced kidney function

Oncopeptides signs agreement with Salus for Pepaxti in Central and Eastern Europe

Oncopeptides presented clinical and translational data at EHA 2026 in Stockholm

First patient recruited in Oncopeptides real-world-evidence study MARINA in Germany

Oncopeptides submits Type II variation application to EMA

First patient recruited in Oncopeptides' glioblastoma study

Events after the period

Oncopeptides receives list price for Pepaxti in Slovenia, marking first expansion milestone in Central and Eastern Europe

Financial overview of the group

(SEK thousand) 2026

Apr-Jun 2025

Apr-Jun 2026

Jan-Jun 2025

Jan-Jun 2025

Jan-Dec Net sales 31,099 19,183 56,483 32,449 71,118 Operating profit -48,668 -56,233 -86,199 -116,069 -224,651 Profit after tax -54,712 -62,849 -86,897 -123,518 -249,585 Earnings per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.14 -0.30 -0.27 -0.58 -1.10 Cash flow from operating activities -42,811 -54,411 -88,403 -122,728 -216,493 Cash at the end of the period 157,614 70,146 157,614 70,146 82,255

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media

Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast and a subsequent Q&A session at 09:00 CET today.



The presentation will be hosted by Sofia Heigis, CEO, together with Henrik Bergentoft, CFO. The webcast will be held in English and published on the website of Oncopeptides - www.oncopeptides.com - in conjunction with the start of the presentation.



Information for participants

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.

https://oncopeptides.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/oncopeptides/q2-report-2026/dial-in



CEO statement

Oncopeptides continued its strong trajectory in Q2 2026, delivering net sales of SEK 31.1 million, a 62 percent increase compared to Q2 2025. Net sales for the first half of the year reached SEK 56.5 million, up 74 compared to the first half of 2025. Backed by a cash position of SEK 157.6 million, we remain on track toward achieving positive cash flow during 2027.

In Germany, our sharpened business model moves us steadily toward country-level profitability for the full year. The German MARINA real-world evidence study recruited the first patient. The study is an important scientific collaboration to deepen our understanding of clinical experience with a focus on the office-based setting. Italy continues to perform well above initial expectations, and we have actively managed market dynamics in Spain to regain sales momentum, with June reaching all-time high. More than 1,000 patients have now been treated with Pepaxti since launch.



In May, we signed an important distribution agreement with Salus Group, a leading pharmaceutical partner in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Covering 11 countries and addressing an estimated market potential of approx. SEK 150 million, this collaboration enables us to unlock regional demand significantly earlier than originally planned in a highly capital-efficient manner. Slovenia recently granted a list price, marking the first expansion milestone for the CEE region.



Partnerships will continue to grow in importance as we expand our geographic footprint. Collaborating with partners provides a flexible and efficient way to broaden access to our drug, ensuring both patient and shareholder value. In Japan, we continue our active engagement with potential partners including remote and in-person meetings during Q2 and Q3.



Another key milestone during the second quarter was the formal submission of our Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand Pepaxti's indication into third-line multiple myeloma. Moving from our current fourth-line, triple-class refractory label into the third-line setting could create a powerful clinical and commercial multiplier effect for Oncopeptides, potentially doubling our addressable European patient population and the average number of treatment cycles per patient. We anticipate receiving a CHMP opinion between September-November 2026.



In June we welcomed the global hematology community to Stockholm for the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress. We presented five scientific abstracts showcasing new translational insights into Pepaxti's dual nuclear and mitochondrial DNA-damaging mechanism, biomarker predictive tools for immunocompromised patients, and real-world safety data. We also hosted a well-attended PDC symposium with seven top experts from our key markets speaking about the evolving multiple myeloma landscape, clinical experience and the positioning of Pepaxti. This scientific credibility was further reinforced by the peer-reviewed publication of our Phase 2 BRIDGE study in Clinical Lymphoma, Myeloma and Leukemia, validating the safe and effective use of an optimized 30 mg dose of Pepaxti in patients with moderate renal impairment-a fragile patient segment representing roughly 50 percent of all multiple myeloma diagnoses.



Beyond multiple myeloma, our brain cancer program entered active clinical evaluation following swift Norwegian regulatory approval and the first patient enrolled in our glioblastoma "Window-of-Opportunity" study at Oslo University Hospital. Using an approved PDC probe in approximately 10 surgical patients, this lean study evaluates safety and blood-brain barrier penetration. The first patient in the study has been dosed and based on an assessment by the safety review committee recruitment of further patients has been initiated. The global glioblastoma market is expected to exceed USD 8 billion by 2035 and represents a profound unmet medical need. Oncopeptides' PDC molecules are believed to be uniquely equipped to pass the blood-brain barrier due to their small size and lipophilicity, entering the target cancer cells freely to deliver their cytotoxic payload directly where it is needed.



We enter the second half of 2026 with maintained focus on our commercialization, deepening clinical evidence, the potential for a transformative regulatory milestone in Europe, and progression of our pipeline.



Stockholm, August 27, 2026

Sofia Heigis, CEO

For more information, please contact:

David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

This information is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:00 CEST.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 70 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com