Trustly Holding AB (publ): Trustly today publishes its second quarter 2026 results for the period ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2")

Q2 2026 highlights

Transaction Payment Value ("TPV") increased 26% from SEK 234.8 billion to SEK 295.9 billion in Q2 2026 (29% in constant currency)

Total revenue was SEK 634.2 million (2025: SEK 597.0 million), an increase of 6.2% and an increase of 9% on a constant currency basis

Revenue from the Americas grew 20% (24% in constant currency) to SEK 388.1 million in Q2

Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO of Trustly said: "We are delivering on our plan to grow the business, investing in the Americas and we have made significant progress versus a year ago with increased transactions and more users. We've made a deliberate choice to invest heavily in the US market where we're seeing 24% revenue growth in the second quarter. Our focus for the remainder of the year is on converting this momentum into disciplined, profitable growth."

Full Q2 results and related materials can be found on Trustly's Investor Relations website at https://www.trustly.com/investors.

Contacts

Media:

Niamh Fogarty (Hanbury Strategy)

niamh.fogarty@hanburystrategy.com

+44 (0)7946 813843

Investor:

investorrelations@trustly.com

About Us

Trustly is a global leader in Pay by Bank solutions, enabling fast, secure, real-time transactions through its Open Banking platform. Partnering with major brands such as PayPal, Virgin Media O2, Booking.com Trustly connects over 9,000 merchants to 650+ million consumers via 12,000 banks across 30+ markets. Founded in 2008, the company processed over $100 billion in payments in 2025 and continues to redefine how the world pays. Trustly operates under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, the UK's FCA, the ACPR in France and U.S. state regulators. For more information, you can visit our website at www.trustly.com.

All financial reports are published on https://www.trustly.com/investors