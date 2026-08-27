Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods Oyj: Subscription of shares with option rights 2/2024 and 2020B

Solar Foods Oyj, company announcement, 27 August 2026 at 8:45 EEST

Solar Foods Oyj: Subscription of shares with option rights 2/2024 and 2020B

A total of 76,623 new shares of Solar Foods Oyj have been subscribed for: 41,675 shares under the company's stock option plan 2/2024 and 34,948 shares under stock option plan 2020B. As a result of the share subscriptions approved by the Company's board of directors today, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 76,623 shares, from 30,033,881 shares to 30,110,504 shares, upon registration of the new shares with the Trade Register (also taking into account the share issue resolution regarding the payment of board remuneration in shares, which has not yet been registered with the Trade Register.) The new shares correspond to approximately 0.3 percent of the Company's shares after registration.

The subscription prices of the shares, which were EUR 2.75 per share under the stock option plan 2/2024 and either EUR 2.75 or EUR 2.74994 per share under the stock option plan 2020B, totaling to EUR 210,711.51, are recorded in their entirety in the Company's fund for invested unrestricted equity.

The new shares will be registered in the Trade Register and applied for trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki approximately by 15 September 2026. The new shares will establish shareholder rights starting from the registration date.

Solar Foods Oyj

For more information:

Ilkka Saura, CFO, ilkka.saura@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3289

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and www.investors.solarfoods.com.