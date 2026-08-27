K33 AB: K33 Publishes Interim Report for Q2 2026

MiCA authorization marks key milestone as K33 advances European strategy

K33 delivered 193M SEK in revenue in Q2 2026, while revenue for the first half of the year reached 933M SEK, up approximately 10% compared to the first half of 2025. Trading activity moderated during the quarter amid lower activity across crypto markets. During Q2, K33 Markets received its MiCA authorization, establishing the regulatory foundation for K33's European expansion.

Since quarter-end, K33 has passported its authorization into Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Germany, further deepened its strategic relationship with Sixty Six Capital, and and gained up to approximately 92 BTC of additional effective look-through exposure through its ownership in Sixty Six, following Sixty Six's call option for up to 200 BTC.

The full report for Q2 2026 is available on k33.com/ir/reports.

Highlights

MiCA authorization received K33 Markets received MiCA authorization from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority on 16 June, establishing the regulatory foundation for K33's continued European expansion.

Revenue growth for the first half of 2026 Group revenue amounted to 192,935 kSEK in Q2 2026 (399,226), while revenue for the first half increased by approximately 10% to 932,757 kSEK (849,391).

Result impacted by Bitcoin valuation effects The Q2 result of -19.6 MSEK was significantly affected by Bitcoin valuation movements, with approximately 14 MSEK relating to unrealized valuation effects on K33's direct Bitcoin holdings and K33's share of the result in Sixty Six Capital.



Subsequent events

European expansion underway Following quarter-end, K33 passported its MiCA authorization into Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Germany, marking the first step in its active European expansion.

Increased effective Bitcoin exposure through Sixty Six Capital Sixty Six Capital entered into a call option for up to 200 BTC after quarter-end. Based on K33's approximately 46% ownership, this provides K33 with up to approximately 92 BTC of additional effective look-through exposure.

Cboe Europe admission Cboe Europe announced its intention to admit K33 shares to trading from 2 September 2026, supplementary to K33's existing listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Second quarter of 2026

-compared to the second quarter of 2025-

Group revenue decreased to 192,935 kSEK (399,226)

EBITDA amounted to -6,441 kSEK (-1,412)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -4,582 kSEK (165)

EBIT amounted to -14,096 kSEK (-3,271)

The result for the period amounted to -19,637 kSEK (-3,486)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.0013 (-0.0003)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.0013 (-0.0003)

First half of 2026

-compared to the first half of 2025-

Group revenue increased to 932,757 kSEK (849,391)

EBITDA amounted to -12,544 kSEK (-4,104)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -8,256 kSEK (-1,679)

EBIT amounted to -29,564 kSEK (-7,857)

The result for the period amounted to -55,452 kSEK (-7,519)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.0038 (-0.0010)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.0036 (-0.0010)

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33, comments:

"Q2 marked an important strategic milestone for K33 with the receipt of our MiCA authorization. Trading activity moderated during the quarter, but we continued to strengthen the platform for a broader European business. With MiCA in place, passporting underway and our relationship with Sixty Six Capital deepening, the focus now is commercialization."

Webcast presentation

The company will hold a webcast presentation today at 08:00 CET, during which CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen will present the report. Investors, analysts, and media are invited to follow the webcast.

Webcast link: https://qcnl.tv/p/A41BQyMSxl-3CtlVMRgXLA

No pre-registration is needed for the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers regulated access to digital assets through market-leading execution, custody, lending, actionable insights and dedicated client support, serving private investors, corporates and institutional partners across Europe. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

This information is information that K33 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 07:00 CEST.