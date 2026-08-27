Pamica Group AB: Interim report January-June 2026 Pamica Group AB

Second quarter 2026

Net sales increased 18.1% to MSEK 1,568.0 (1,328.1), of which organic growth amounted to 16.8%.

Adjusted EBITA increased 49.4% to MSEK 171.0 (114.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.9% (8.6).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 88.6 (41.6).

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK 0.79 (0.38).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 172.3 (105.6).

The Group's cash and cash equivalents and unutilized creditfacilities amounted to MSEK 590.6 (244.2) on June 30, 2026.

1 January - 30 June 2026

Net sales increased 12.9% to MSEK 2,835.0 (2,511.9), of which organic growth amounted to 13.9%.

Adjusted EBITA increased 50.1% to MSEK 242.6 (161.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.6% (6.4).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 79.9 (20.1).

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK 0.70 (0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 257.1 (105.2).

Significant events during and after the reporting period

On May 26, Pamica Group acquired all shares in Pamica 5 Invest 2 AB, the owner of Aluhak Gruppen AS, in accordance with a resolution by the Annual General Meeting that was held the same day.

Pamica Group has changed the classification of segments in the Group. Effective as of the second quarter of 2026, the companies in the previous segments Industry and Innovations are included in a single segment named the Industry segment. The Services segment is unchanged. For further information about the segments and segment reporting, refer to pages 4, 5 and 16.

On August 17, the Board of Pamica Group decided to appoint Joacim Lindoff as President and CEO, effective August 19, 2026. This appointment follows Jan-Olof Svensson, founder of Pamica and its CEO since inception, deciding to take on a new role as head of the Group's acquisition activities and, subject to a resolution at an upcoming general meeting, to accept the Nomination Committee's proposal to become a member of the Board of Pamica Group.

Webcast in connection with publication of the interim report

A webcast will be held today, on August 27 at 10.00 a.m. CEST. CEO Joacim Lindoff and CFO Louise Ankarcrona will present the report and answer questions.

If you wish to listen via webcast, please use the link below.

https://pamica.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026. It is not possible to ask questions, either in writing or orally, via the webcast.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/pamica/q2-report-2026/dial-in.

Interim reports

The complete interim report for January to June 2026 will be available on https://www.pamica.se/sv/investerare/

Contacts

Joacim Lindoff, CEO, joacim.lindoff@pamica.se, +46 734 24 47 99

Louise Ankarcrona, CFO, louise.ankarcrona@pamica.se, +46 703 094 852

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@pamica.se, +46 706 056 334

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 16 business groups.

This information is information that Pamica Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 07:00 CEST.