Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mitrade Group: Mitrade Sponsors World Snooker Tour, Backing the Action Across Europe's Snooker Heartlands

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade, a CFD trading platform, is sponsoring the World Snooker Tour (WST) as its Official Trading Partner for the 2026/27 season. The move lands in a region which has produced the majority of snooker's top-ranked players.

The partnership with WST comes at a time when Mitrade sees accelerated growth. The group recently reported 54% increase in active trading clients since January 2026, with total lots traded increasing by 149%.

Snooker remains popular across Europe, particularly in Germany. The German Masters has drawn sell-out crowds at its 2,500-seat Berlin venue since its inception in 2011 and is broadcast across the continent by Eurosport.

"Snooker has been entrenched in European culture for generations - passionate crowds, historic venues, a fanbase that takes the game seriously," said Timur Konsky, CEO of Mitrade EU. "We're proud to support the World Snooker Tour as it enters its new season, and we look forward to being part of its community across Europe."

"We are delighted to welcome Mitrade to the World Snooker Tour," said Peter Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of WST. "This is a significant partnership with a dynamic global brand, and we are excited about working together across our European events."

Mitrade's involvement with WST will kick off at the British Open in Cheltenham on 31 August 2026.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a CFD trading platform operating in eligible EEA markets through Mitrade EU Limited, a CySEC-authorised investment firm (CIF438/23). Other legally separate entities within the international group are independently authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions by ASIC (AFSL398528), CIMA (SIB1612446), FSCA (FSP54842), FSC (GB20025791), and CMA (20200000397).

Globally, the brand connects 7M+ traders to 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, shares, ETFs and more. The platform is designed to provide fast execution, flexible leverage on a per-position basis, competitive spreads and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-sponsors-world-snooker-tour-backing-the-action-across-europes-snooker-heartlands-302860050.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.