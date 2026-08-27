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WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
27.08.26 | 09:59
72,00 Euro
-0,58 % -0,42
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72,0872,1410:14
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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Silver Cross & Automobili Lamborghini Unveil Reef AL Giallo, the Final Chapter in Their 'Super Stroller' Collaboration

Limited to 500 units worldwide, Reef AL Giallo closes out the two-part collection following 2025's Reef AL Arancio

NORTH YORKSHIRE, England, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic British nursery brand Silver Cross, creators of the original pram in 1877, and premier Italian luxury super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini unveil the next evolution, and final chapter, of their "Super Stroller" partnership: Reef AL Giallo.

Limited to 500 units worldwide, Reef AL Giallo follows the brands' debut collaboration, Reef AL Arancio, translating Automobili Lamborghini's design DNA into a bold new chromatic statement. Reef AL Giallo closes out the partnership with one final expression of luxury craftsmanship and precision engineering from two iconic brands.

"Reef AL Giallo marks a fitting finale to our collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini," said Nick Paxton, CEO of Silver Cross. "From Arancio to Giallo, this collaboration has challenged us to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship, and we're proud to conclude it with our most striking edition yet."

Modelled on Silver Cross' award-winning Reef 2 stroller, Reef AL Giallo carries forward Silver Cross' hallmark multi-terrain performance and reversible, lie-flat seating, with automotive-inspired details at every touchpoint: high-performance suede, genuine leather accents, and flashes of Automobili Lamborghini's iconic yellow that illuminate the stroller's sleek black fabrics.

"Every detail of Reef AL Giallo was designed to echo Lamborghini's own obsession with precision. From the debossed Y-pattern to the hand-finished brake pedal, every touchpoint had to feel like it belonged to a Lamborghini, not just alongside one," said Luke Mallinder, Head of Design at Silver Cross.

Reef AL Giallo includes the stroller, carrycot, and accessories. As the final limited edition in the Silver Cross x Lamborghini collaboration, this piece is available in limited numbers at select retailers globally in the UK, USA, UAE, Australia, and beyond.

For product and pricing details, visit silvercrossbaby.com and silvercrossus.com

About Silver Cross

Silver Cross is a leading premium nursery brand, founded in 1877. Loved and trusted by parents across the globe, it is recognized for producing beautifully crafted, innovative products for babies and toddlers. Today, Silver Cross' sustainable choices and innovative developments connect the brand to a new generation, supporting them through their parenting journey. Intuitive design, expert craftsmanship and beautiful detail are combined into every product, so they can be enjoyed for years to come.

About Automobili Lamborghini

Founded in 1963 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near Bologna, Automobili Lamborghini is an iconic name in luxury supersports car production. With legendary models like the Miura, Countach and Aventador, and limited editions such as the Reventón and Sesto Elemento, Automobili Lamborghini continues to innovate and shape the industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-cross--automobili-lamborghini-unveil-reef-al-giallo-the-final-chapter-in-their-super-stroller-collaboration-302860841.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.