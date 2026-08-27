Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 27-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: iShares II PLC iShares USD EM Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (Dist) Shares of No Open-ended Par Value; fully paid investment IE000Z8J6XXX -- companies Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 14.50% Notes due 27/08/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of NGN25,000,000 each) debt-like XS3481575XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 28/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3402023XXX -- Securities due 28/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3411066XXX -- Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 3.620% Senior Unsecured Notes due 27/08/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and debt-like XS3484313XXX -- integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 441136 EQS News ID: 2389264 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2389264&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)