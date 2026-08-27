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WKN: A1138D | ISIN: KYG875721634 | Ticker-Symbol: NNND
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 10:15
49,095 Euro
+1,60 % +0,775
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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Tencent Games Central Tech: Bringing Digital Characters to Life: Tencent Games Motus Makes Gamescom Debut with End-to-End AI Animation Pipeline

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games Motus showcased its advances in intelligent character creation at Gamescom Dev and Gamescom, demonstrating how generative AI can support 3D character animation workflows.

The Tencent Games Motus AI Team focuses on intelligent character creation. Built on Tencent Games' proprietary family of generative animation foundation models, Motus connects production stages including rigging, skinning, text-, video- and keyframe-driven motion generation, motion refinement and real-time character interaction. The resulting end-to-end pipeline is designed to turn static assets into production-ready animation efficiently.

While generative AI can create impressive motion, generation is only one part of animation production. Characters must first be rigged and skinned, while generated motion may require correction for jitter, mesh penetration, joint anomalies or foot sliding. When these capabilities remain fragmented, time saved through AI can be lost through tool switching and manual cleanup. Motus therefore organizes AI capabilities into one continuous, production-oriented pipeline.

Motus analyzes character topology and generates production-ready skeletons within seconds, then produces skinning weights for natural deformation of muscles, clothing and parts. It supports motion creation from text, video and keyframes, as well as multi-character interactions for combat, collaboration and social scenarios. Its refinement capabilities automatically detect and correct animation defects, helping generated results move closer to direct production use. At the final stage, audio or text can drive facial expressions, body movement and interactive responses in real time for intelligent NPCs, digital humans and virtual presenters.

On August 24, Tencent Games Motus technical lead and expert researcher Zijiao Zeng delivered "Breathing Life into Geometry 2.0: Advancing the Unified AI Pipeline for 3D Character Animation." at Gamescom Dev. The session explained how Motus connects foundation models into a unified workflow and addresses production requirements for stability, controllability and efficiency.

At the Gamescom Dev and Gamescom booths, visitors could turn a text prompt into a fluid 3D animation through a hands-on demo, while Motus specialists demonstrated other capabilities. Motus technologies have been applied across multiple titles.

Drawing on Tencent Games' experience in industrial-scale game development, Motus is bringing generative AI into preparation, creation and delivery across the animation pipeline, helping artists and animators spend less time on repetitive work and more time on character design, motion creativity and emotional expression.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bringing-digital-characters-to-life-tencent-games-motus-makes-gamescom-debut-with-end-to-end-ai-animation-pipeline-302861473.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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