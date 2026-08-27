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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:08
34,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,80035,80010:24
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 09:36 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

27 August 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 26 August 2026 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") :

Peter Wyton, President, EME, disposed of 20,000 Shares at GBP 29.71 per Share.

The transactions took place on 26 August 2026 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Jamie Dearsley, Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: +44 204 557 2019

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a) Name Peter Wyton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EME N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s)
GBP 29.71 20,000
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency) 		Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction Date: 26.08.2026 Time zone: BST
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.