DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc (RS2G) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 451.6292 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 570453 CODE: RS2G ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LEI Code: 549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 Sequence No.: 441224 EQS News ID: 2389588 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)