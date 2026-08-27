Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QMAV | ISIN: JE00BMDZN391 | Ticker-Symbol: 8D7
Stuttgart
27.08.26 | 10:21
3,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TP ICAP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TP ICAP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8604,06010:45
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 10:06 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blockchain.com Joins TP ICAP's Fusion Digital Assets as Liquidity Partner Following Launch of New Matched Principal Trading Model

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services for retail and institutional users, has joined TP ICAP's Fusion Digital Assets as a liquidity partner operating within the venue's matched principal framework. This reflects growing demand from a diversified mix of digital asset firms, spanning brokers, liquidity providers, asset managers and trading firms, for institutional-grade market infrastructure. As one of the first firms to trade through Fusion Digital Assets' matched principal model, Blockchain.com further enhances the breadth and depth of the venue's institutional ecosystem.

Through the integration of Blockchain.com's institutional liquidity, market participants gain access to additional depth across Bitcoin, Ether and XRP. The partnership reflects the growing convergence of digital asset and traditional financial markets, with established crypto-native firms increasingly seeking broader distribution and access to trusted institutional trading venues. As the digital asset industry continues to mature, the addition of Blockchain.com broadens the range of participants on Fusion Digital Assets and supports the development of new products, including stablecoins and tokenised assets.

Fusion Digital Assets recently launched its matched principal trading model, demonstrating TP ICAP's continued commitment to digital assets and consistent product innovation across market cycles. By enabling participants to trade without prefunding while facing TP ICAP as an investment-grade credit intermediary, the model improves capital efficiency, reduces operational complexity and aligns digital asset trading more closely with traditional market standards. As market participants place increasing importance on counterparty strength and trusted market infrastructure, the model provides a compelling framework for institutional digital asset trading.

"Joining Fusion Digital Assets as a liquidity partner under TP ICAP's matched principal framework is a natural progression in our mission to bring institutional capital to digital asset markets," said Marc Sischka, Vice President, Global Head of OTC Trading. "Together we are delivering the capital efficiency, execution quality, and operational reliability institutional participants require to trade at scale."

"We are pleased to welcome Blockchain.com as a liquidity provider on Fusion Digital Assets," said Chay Pollard, Director Digital Assets E-Broking. Their global reach, crypto-native client network and deep digital asset liquidity complement TP ICAP's institutional client base and market infrastructure. Together, we are broadening access to trusted, institutional-grade liquidity while further strengthening the bridge between traditional finance and digital assets."

Building on the matched principal launch

The transition to Fusion Digital Assets' new matched principal model enables the venue to expand its tradable asset universe, including:

  • Support for stablecoins, such as USDC.
  • Expansion of cryptoasset coverage to include SOL.
  • Additional fiat currency pairs.
  • Future support for tokenised real-world assets (RWAs)

In response to institutional demand, operating hours will extend to continuous weekday trading, with weekend coverage to follow.

This development builds on a record 2025 for Fusion Digital Assets, during which the venue surpassed $1 billion in monthly notional traded volume across its Bitcoin and Ether order books. The milestone demonstrated growing institutional demand for secure, reliable and purpose-built digital asset market infrastructure.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 95 million wallets, 45 million verified users, and more than $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

About Fusion Digital Assets
Fusion Digital Assets is a wholesale crypto asset exchange from TP ICAP designed exclusively for institutional participants. Combining TP ICAP's expertise in venue operation and execution with segregated custodial capabilities, the platform offers an environment that meets the stringent standards demanded by institutional clients.

About TP ICAP Group plc
TP ICAP is a global leader in connecting buyers and sellers across financial, energy, and commodities markets. Leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology, we provide unparalleled OTC liquidity and data solutions. Our portfolio includes renowned brands such as ICAP, Tullett Prebon, PVM, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions. These brands deliver trusted broking services, comprehensive data & analytics, and insightful market intelligence to clients worldwide. With a presence in over 60 offices across 28 countries, TP ICAP is committed to driving market efficiency and innovation.

Media Contacts

TP ICAP: Tom Gilbert | +44 7741231950 | thomas.gilbert@tpicap.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blockchaincom-joins-tp-icaps-fusion-digital-assets-as-liquidity-partner-following-launch-of-new-matched-principal-trading-model-302861513.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.