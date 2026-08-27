Laminated Busbar Market worth $2.13 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Laminated Busbar Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.13 billion in 2026 to USD 2.13 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 195 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 295 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laminated Busbar Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

The market is being shaped by the increasing complexity of electrical equipment and the growing preference for engineered interconnection systems over conventional point-to-point wiring and cable assemblies. As electrical equipment becomes more integrated, manufacturers are seeking solutions that simplify assembly, improve consistency, reduce installation complexity, and support efficient use of available space. This is increasing the adoption of laminated busbars as a designed component of the overall electrical architecture rather than as a standard conductive element. The market is also benefiting from growing requirements for product reliability, repeatability, and quality control, particularly in large-scale and high-volume manufacturing environments.

Another notable development is the increasing involvement of laminated busbar manufacturers at the equipment design and development stage. Demand is shifting toward co-engineered solutions, where busbar configurations are developed according to the specific mechanical layout, conductor arrangement, insulation requirements, and manufacturing processes of the customer's equipment. This is changing the competitive landscape by placing greater importance on design support, prototyping, testing, production scalability, and supply-chain capabilities. As a result, companies are increasingly differentiating themselves through engineering depth, manufacturing efficiency, and their ability to support customers throughout the product development and production cycle.

Laminated Busbar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2025 Market Size: USD 1.02 billion

USD 1.02 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 2.13 billion

USD 2.13 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 7.3%

Laminated Busbar Market Trends & Insights:

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global Laminated Busbar Market, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during 2026-2035.

The copper segment held the largest market share in 2025.

The polyimide segment is projected to record a high CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The low voltage segment held a major share of the overall Laminated Busbar Market in 2025.

The above 3,000 A segment, by current rating, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The low voltage segment dominated the global Laminated Busbar Market in 2025.

The switchgear & power distribution segment held the largest market share in 2025.

Based on end user industry, the utilities & grid infrastructure segment accounted for a share of 20.6% of the overall market in 2025.

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EV Chargers, by application, are likely to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2031.

EV Chargers, by application, are likely to record the highest CAGR in the Global Laminated Busbar Market during 2026-2035, supported by the rapid expansion of high-power charging infrastructure and the growing adoption of DC fast- and ultra-fast-charging technologies. As charging systems operate at higher voltage and current levels, the need for compact, low-inductance, and thermally efficient power interconnection solutions is increasing. Laminated busbars help address these requirements by reducing wiring complexity, improving power density, and enhancing electrical and thermal performance. The continued expansion of EV charging networks and the transition toward higher-power charging architectures are expected to further accelerate the adoption of laminated busbars during the forecast period.

Polyster held the largest share of the global Laminated Busbar Market in 2025, by insulation material.

Polyester held the largest share of the global Laminated Busbar Market in 2025, by insulation material, owing to its balanced combination of electrical insulation performance, mechanical flexibility, thermal stability, and cost-effectiveness. Its suitability for high-volume manufacturing and broad applicability across power electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, energy storage, and industrial equipment continue to support its widespread adoption.

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Europe to be the second largest region in the global Laminated Busbar Market during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the global Laminated Busbar Market, supported by its established automotive, industrial manufacturing, renewable energy, and electrical equipment sectors. The region's continued focus on electrification and decarbonization is increasing investment in clean-energy technologies, electricity networks, and advanced industrial systems. The European Commission estimates that significant investment will be required to modernize electricity infrastructure, while the expansion of renewable generation and electrification across transport and industry is further increasing the need for advanced electrical and power-electronic equipment.

Europe also benefits from a strong base of technology providers, OEMs, and specialized component manufacturers capable of supporting complex and high-performance electrical applications. The region's emphasis on energy efficiency, system reliability, and industrial decarbonization is encouraging the development of advanced power architectures across transportation, manufacturing, grid infrastructure, and clean-energy systems. In addition, the EU's continued efforts to accelerate electrification, expand renewable energy, and modernize grid infrastructure are expected to sustain demand for laminated busbars, supporting Europe's position as the second-largest regional market.

Top Companies in Laminated Busbar Industry:

The Laminated Busbar Industry include Amphenol Corporation (US), Methode Electronics, Inc. (US), Mersen Group (France), Rogers Corporation (US), Sun King Technology Group Limited (China), Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (China), and Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and several others.

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