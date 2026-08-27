Britons favour nuclear over solar and wind as future energy source, new poll suggests, commissioned by Eland Cables

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New YouGov research commissioned by Eland Cables suggests Britons widely support renewable energy but remain unconvinced it can deliver affordable, reliable power on its own.

Nuclear is the UK's preferred future electricity source, with 21% of Britons thinking it should be prioritised, ahead of solar (19%) and offshore wind (18%).

47% support nuclear power stations, although support falls to 38% when developments are proposed locally.

51% doubt renewables will provide affordable energy costs and 51% doubt they will generate enough power to meet UK demand.

The research found that almost two-thirds of Brits (64%) feel positive about renewable energy, while only 12% feel negative. Meanwhile, 44% believe the UK's transition towards renewable energy is happening too slowly, compared with just 18% who think it is moving too quickly.

However, despite strong support for renewables in principle, many respondents expressed concerns about whether the technology can meet the country's long-term energy needs. Half of respondents (51%) do not believe renewables will provide affordable energy costs over the next decade, while the same proportion doubt renewables will generate enough electricity to meet future UK demand.

The research also found significant support for nuclear power as part of the UK's future energy mix. When asked which electricity source the UK should prioritise, nuclear ranked first at 21%. National support for nuclear power stations stood at 47%, although support fell to 38% when developments were proposed locally.

The findings suggest that while renewable energy has secured broad public backing, attention is increasingly turning to reliability, affordability and energy security.

Jean-Sébastien Pelland, Executive Director at Eland Cables, said: "The public is no longer asking whether renewable energy should be deployed. The bigger question is whether the benefits are being felt yet. While support is high, there is still uncertainty around issues such as energy costs, security of supply and future demand. As renewables become a larger part of our energy system, the focus naturally moves beyond generation alone to the wider infrastructure required to deliver the reliability and resilience people expect."

For deeper insight into the trends, attitudes and concerns shaping the UK's energy transition, access the full press release here and the report here.

Notes: Figures are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size:2,142 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken 9-10 July 2026. Figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (18+).

Media contact

Samantha Williams, PR Manager, Eland Cables

swilliams@elandcables.com | +44 (0)20 7241 8747

Eland Cables is a leading supplier of electrical cables to industry, driving growth in sustainable infrastructure across Europe and beyond. From renewables to railways and e-mobility to data centres, its products play a vital role in electrification and decarbonisation. Headquartered in London, the company combines technical expertise with a commitment to quality and innovation, supported by The Cable Lab - an accredited testing facility recognised globally for impartial assessments and technical excellence.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/britons-favour-nuclear-over-solar-and-wind-as-future-energy-source-new-poll-suggests-commissioned-by-eland-cables-302861614.html