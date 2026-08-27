Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") announces that 228 additional Bitmain Scrypt miners have been installed and are operational at DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.'s Christina Lake facility in British Columbia. Following commissioning, the Company's operating fleet totals 288 miners, compared with its previously announced 60-miner fleet.

Revenue guidance. Based on cryptocurrency prices, network conditions and expected fleet availability as of the date of this release, management expects the expanded fleet to generate approximately CAD$120,000 in gross mining revenue per month. The estimate includes Litecoin and merge-mined digital assets, is stated before hosting, power and other operating costs, and is not a forecast of net income or cash flow. Actual monthly results will vary with coin prices, network difficulty, block-discovery variance, fleet uptime and foreign-exchange rates.

All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Operational highlights

Fleet online: 288 operational miners, up from 60, a 380% increase in miner count.

288 operational miners, up from 60, a 380% increase in miner count. Added capacity: The 228 new miners contribute approximately 3.83 TH/s of aggregate nameplate Scrypt hashrate, increasing to a total of approximately 4.75 TH/s.

The 228 new miners contribute approximately 3.83 TH/s of aggregate nameplate Scrypt hashrate, increasing to a total of approximately 4.75 TH/s. Monthly revenue guidance: Approximately CAD$120,000 in gross mining revenue at current prices and network conditions, before operating costs.

Integrated infrastructure: The fleet is solo mining through LuxxPool, the Company's in-house Scrypt mining software stack currently under active development.

From 60 to 288 operational miners

The original 60-miner fleet operated through the first half of 2026 and reached the milestone of 500 self-mined Litecoin in May. Luxxfolio subsequently closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement on July 20, 2026, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.55 million and allocated approximately $1.0 million toward additional Scrypt mining equipment.

The new equipment has now been delivered, installed and brought online. As part of the commissioning process, three previously idle miners from the original fleet were also returned to service using replacement power-supply units delivered with the new order.

Vertically integrated Scrypt mining

Luxxfolio's machines are solo mining through LuxxPool rather than directing hashrate to a third-party pool. The software stack is being developed in-house and includes Stratum infrastructure, merge-mining functionality, wallet integrations and an operator dashboard. LuxxPool is not yet available to the public; its deployment across the Company's own fleet provides a live operating environment for continued development.

Scrypt mining enables the same computing work to support Litecoin while also earning rewards from compatible merge-mined networks, including Dogecoin, without diverting hashrate from Litecoin. Luxxfolio believes its hosted power arrangement, efficient ASIC fleet and avoidance of third-party pool fees provide a strong foundation for competitive mining economics.

"This is an operating milestone: the expanded fleet is installed, online and hashing," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director of Luxxfolio. "Based on current prices and network conditions, we expect the fleet to generate approximately CAD$120,000 in gross monthly revenue before operating costs. Running on the LuxxPool stack we are building in-house also gives us direct production data as we continue developing the software toward a public product."

Outlook

Luxxfolio will focus on operating performance, uptime and production from the 288-miner fleet while continuing to develop LuxxPool. The Company expects to provide operating updates as reliable production data becomes available and will continue to evaluate further expansion opportunities, subject to market conditions, equipment availability, power capacity and expected returns.

Stock Option Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,200,000 stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a term of five years, to vest over a period of 12 months.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on Litecoin mining, treasury growth and infrastructure. The Company operates a Scrypt mining fleet in British Columbia and is developing LuxxPool, its own Litecoin-focused mining software platform, initially for the Company's fleet and ultimately for third-party miners. Luxxfolio is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under LUXX, on the OTCQB under LUXFF and in Frankfurt under LUH0. For more information, visit www.luxxfolio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected monthly gross mining revenue of approximately CAD$120,000; expected fleet performance, availability and uptime; the Company's ability to generate Litecoin, Dogecoin and other merge-mined digital assets; the anticipated benefits of the Company's power, hosting and software arrangements; the continued development and potential public launch of LuxxPool; future operating updates; and possible expansion of the Company's mining operations. The monthly gross revenue estimate is based on management's assumptions as of the date of this release regarding cryptocurrency prices, Canadian-dollar exchange rates, network difficulty and hashrate, block rewards, nameplate fleet hashrate, block-discovery rates, expected uptime, hosting and power availability, and the performance of the mining equipment and LuxxPool software. The estimate is stated before hosting, power and other operating costs and is not a projection of net income, EBITDA or cash flow. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including cryptocurrency price volatility, changes in mining difficulty and network hashrate, block-discovery variance inherent in solo mining, equipment performance and downtime, hosting and power interruptions, energy costs, foreign-exchange movements, software and pool-development risk, equipment supply, financing requirements, cybersecurity events and regulatory developments affecting digital assets. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on it. The Company will update forward-looking information only as required by applicable securities laws.

Financial Outlook

The revenue guidance in this news release, including management's expectation that the expanded fleet will generate approximately CAD$120,000 in gross mining revenue per month, constitutes "financial outlook", as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities laws, and is subject to the forward-looking assumptions disclosed above. The outlook represents management's estimate for a one-month operating period and is not intended as guidance for any longer period. It has been prepared using the accounting policies that management expects the Company to apply in preparing its historical financial statements for that period. The financial outlook set out in this news release has been prepared solely to provide readers with information regarding management's current expectations for the operating performance of the expanded fleet, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. This financial outlook was approved by management of the Company as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial outlook contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any financial outlook.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311699

Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.