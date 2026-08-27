Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - The Unbound Winners for Life Podcast has launched a new show for athletes, founders, and performers facing the moment when the identity that built their success no longer fits who they're becoming. The podcast is hosted and created by Lori Darley, a former professional dancer and identity and leadership coach.

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Darley knows that moment. She danced professionally for more than two decades until an injury during a rehearsal at 43 forced a question she had never asked: who am I without the stage? That question shaped the podcast's foundation. For three decades, Darley has helped executives, entrepreneurs, and now athletes cross the identity gap that opens when a title, a sport, or a performance stops defining them.

The podcast runs on the Unbound framework: see what's true, experiment with what's possible, create what's next. Each episode features people who have lived the shift from performance to creation, and it treats transformation as something that happens in the body first, not only the mind.

"The version of you that got you here won't get you where you're going," Darley says. "High achievers don't have a skills problem. They have an identity problem. When the identity that got you here starts to feel tight, that's not a crisis. It's a calling."

The Unbound Winners for Life Podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Listeners can take the free Unbound Compass assessment to find which phase of transformation they're in. On Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 am CT, the podcast hosts Unbound: Your Second Act, a free 60-minute masterclass on releasing the identity that no longer fits.

About The Unbound Winners for Life Podcast: The Unbound Winners for Life Podcast helps athletes, founders, and performers navigate the identity shift that comes when the role that built their success no longer defines who they're becoming. Built on the Unbound framework - see what's true, experiment with what's possible, create what's next - the show features conversations with people who have lived the transition from performance to creation, and approaches transformation as a process that begins in the body, not only the mind.

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